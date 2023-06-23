Solar streets, 'circular' credit cards and Labour's clean energy vision: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Solar streets, 'circular' credit cards and Labour's clean energy vision: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Octopus powers up London 'solar street' scheme

Energy company completes first ever community energy project by covering 13 East London homes in solar panels.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Can Labour really make the UK a 'Clean Energy Super Power' by 2030?

The goal of fully decarbonising the grid by 2030 is daunting in the extreme, but Labour seems to understand the scale of the transformation that is needed to revive the UK economy.

- by James Murray (@James_BG

 

Tony Blair Institute warns Britain needs new Planning Act to deliver on net zero goals

Influential think tank warns that without sweeping planning reform the UK will miss its clean energy goals by decades.

- Amber Rolt

 

Circular credit cards: Mastercard, HSBC, and TerraCycle launch card recycling scheme

The initiative will be piloted across select HSBC banks where customers can securely recycle old cards in-branch.

- Amber Rolt

 

Fourth UK university bans fossil fuel recruitment on campus

Bishop Gorsseteste University in Lincoln joins the University of Arts London, Wrexham Glyndwr University, and the University of Bedfordshire in banning fossil fuel firms from attending careers events.

- Amber Rolt

 

