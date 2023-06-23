Solar streets, 'circular' credit cards and Labour's clean energy vision: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Octopus powers up London 'solar street' scheme
Energy company completes first ever community energy project by covering 13 East London homes in solar panels.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Can Labour really make the UK a 'Clean Energy Super Power' by 2030?
The goal of fully decarbonising the grid by 2030 is daunting in the extreme, but Labour seems to understand the scale of the transformation that is needed to revive the UK economy.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
Tony Blair Institute warns Britain needs new Planning Act to deliver on net zero goals
Influential think tank warns that without sweeping planning reform the UK will miss its clean energy goals by decades.
- Amber Rolt
Circular credit cards: Mastercard, HSBC, and TerraCycle launch card recycling scheme
The initiative will be piloted across select HSBC banks where customers can securely recycle old cards in-branch.
- Amber Rolt
Fourth UK university bans fossil fuel recruitment on campus
Bishop Gorsseteste University in Lincoln joins the University of Arts London, Wrexham Glyndwr University, and the University of Bedfordshire in banning fossil fuel firms from attending careers events.
- Amber Rolt
Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.