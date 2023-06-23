Solar streets, 'circular' credit cards and Labour's clean energy vision: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Energy company completes first ever community energy project by covering 13 East London homes in solar panels.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

The goal of fully decarbonising the grid by 2030 is daunting in the extreme, but Labour seems to understand the scale of the transformation that is needed to revive the UK economy.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Influential think tank warns that without sweeping planning reform the UK will miss its clean energy goals by decades.

- Amber Rolt

The initiative will be piloted across select HSBC banks where customers can securely recycle old cards in-branch.

- Amber Rolt

Bishop Gorsseteste University in Lincoln joins the University of Arts London, Wrexham Glyndwr University, and the University of Bedfordshire in banning fossil fuel firms from attending careers events.

- Amber Rolt

