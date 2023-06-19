'Hopelessly inefficient': Tony Blair Institute warns Britain needs new Planning Act to deliver on net zero goals

A new Planning Act is urgently needed if the UK is to meet its climate goals and maximise the huge economic opportunities that will flow from the net zero transition.

That is the headline recommendation contained in two new reports released today by the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), which argue that there is a "gulf between ambition and reality in government climate targets caused by adherence to a bloated, bureaucratic and hopelessly inefficient planning system".

In the first of two new reports published this morning and titled Building the Future of Britain: A New Model for National Infrastructure Planning, the think tank details how the current planning system is holding back economic development and jeopardising national climate goals.

It warns that renewable energy, grid connections, and other essential infrastructure projects needed to meet net zero targets are being delayed for years, adding that without sweeping reform legally binding climate change targets will prove simply "unachievable".

"The commitment to local consultation in our planning process is holding the UK back," warned TBI's net zero lead Tone Langengen.

"We cannot make progress while we continue to elevate the needs of a few loud voices over desperately needed national infrastructure. This will only be possible by moving democratic consent for vital projects of national significance from the local to the national level, sidelining local opposition and delivering a system that accelerates rather than slows progress."

The government has a target to deliver a net zero emission power grid by 2035, while the Labour opposition today reiterated its intention to pull the target date forward to 2030. But the TBI's analysis reveals that based on its current trajectory, the UK would not deliver enough renewable generation to meet its clean power targets until 2062 and would not have a electricity grid capable of enabling sufficient renewables capacity until 2084.

"We need to double the capacity of the transmission grid and triple current levels of renewables generation," the report argues. "And we need a planning regime that prioritises that critical effort."

Since 2012, when the planning system was last reformed, the average time it takes to secure consent for renewables projects has increased by 65 per cent, rising to more than four years compared with the previous two and a half, according to the TBI.

Coupled with a pre-application process which can take up to two years, or even longer for more complex projects, the report argues the planning system is inefficient and not moving fast enough to bring forward the projects the country needs to deliver on its net zero goals.

To tackle local opposition blocking the building of "nationally significant" infrastructure, the think tank today proposed that a new Planning Act is needed to ensure final consent for strategic projects is granted by parliament, rather than local authorities. The report estimated such reforms could cut the time it takes to obtain consent for most projects by 80 per cent to just over a year.

Specifically, it recommends that the new Act should reform National Planning Statements (NPSs) to establish new definitions and speed up the delivery of national infrastructure deemed to be critical. It suggested these new definitions should include digital communications networks, energy projects - including onshore wind farms - and transport links.

The Planning Inspectorate would then be compelled to approve projects which are named in NPSs in permitted corridors or are similar to previously approved projects within three months.

Alongside the report on planning reform, the think tank today also released a companion report titled Powering the Future of Britain: How to Deliver a Decade of Electrification in which its details how the UK could "rapidly pick up the pace" of clean powere development.

"Current net zero policies are setting the UK up for failure and risk loss of support and decreased belief in the government's ability to deliver from the public," warned Langengen.

"Only with a new Planning Act can we build the infrastructure necessary to double the electricity currently available and meet our net zero targets."

Langengen also highlighted how the government has not approved a single onshore wind farm since 2017 following the introduction of a 'de facto' on new onshore wind projects in England, adding that the Planning Inspectorate was being forced to make decisions based on outdated National Planning Statements.

The electrification report also includes proposals to reform Ofgem's regulatory regime, which it argues currently puts the short-term cost savings of customers ahead of the long-term benefits of building out the grid for the future.

Further proposed reforms include allowing National Grid to assess and prioritise grid-connection applicants and the renewable projects rather than processing projects on a first-come-first-served basis.

It also argues that it will be "crucial" that the new future system operator (FSO) is set up independently of Ofgem with a clear remit to plan the future grid and draw together all areas of government policy which demand grid capacity.

In addition, the report argues the system operator needs to urgently make strategic decisions regarding investments in energy storage capacity to ensure renewables development is accompanied by appropriate storage solutions in the right places. Consideration should also be given to deregulating transmission grid provision and allow companies to build their own transmission lines, as Octopus Energy chief executive officer Greg Jackson recently suggested.

The news comes on the same day as Labour Leader Keir Starmer provided a major update on the Opposition's Green Prosperity Plan, reiterating his commitment to pushing through sweeping planning reforms to enable a surge in clean energy infrastructure development.

It also follows recent confirmation from the government that it is planning to give Ofgem a clear mandate to support the delivery of the UK's net zero targets through its Energy Security Bill.

