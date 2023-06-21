Fourth UK university bans fossil fuel recruitment on campus

Bishop Gorsseteste University (BGU) has become the fourth University in the UK to exclude oil, gas, and mining companies from recruiting events on campus.

The Lincoln-based university is the latest UK institution to end all recruitment ties with the fossil fuel industry, following similar moves from the University of Arts London, Wrexham Glyndwr University and the University of Bedfordshire who all banned fossil fuel recruitment activity on campus in December 2022.

Citing a "commitment to ethical recruitment and environmental sustainability", BGU said it has now implemented an Ethical Careers Policy which will prevent fossil fuel and mining industries from attending careers fairs, advertising roles to students on campus, and sponsoring recruitment events.

The announcement is the latest victory for the student-led Fossil Free Careers campaign, which is coordinated by the charity People & Planet and is calling for an end to oil, gas, and mining recruitment across all universities.

The campaign was first launched in 2021 and now has fifteen student bodies across England, Wales, Scotland, and the North of Ireland endorsing the campaign and calling for an end to fossil fuel recruitment on their universities' premises.

The movement has also received backing from the University and College Union (UCU) and the UK's largest student body the National Union of Students (NUS).

"It is deeply encouraging to see Bishop Grosseteste University demonstrating climate leadership by being the first Christian university in the UK to end oil, gas and mining recruitment," said Fergus Green, climate justice officer at People & Planet.

"A clear precedent is being set across the higher education sector, and we hope to see many more Cathedrals Group universities following suit soon. The climate crisis can't wait, and neither can Fossil Free Careers."

Allison Webb, director of external engagement at Bishop Grosseteste University, welcomed the implementation of the new careers policy in collaboration with People & Planet.

"The University remains dedicated to empowering its students to make informed decisions about their professional growth and future careers," she added.

"By offering fossil-free pathways, we ensure that our graduates have access to opportunities that will contribute to a greener and more sustainable future."

Meanwhile, the University of Strathclyde has this week opted for a very different approach to the skills requirements of the net zero transition, announcing that it has become the first university in the UK to offer a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Offshore Energy Transition.

Developed in collaboration with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), the course has been designed to respond to help facilitate career changes for those who have previously worked in carbon intensive industrial sectors and are keen to take part in the emerging renewable energy industry. Aimed at engineers and managers, the course introduces the innovative technologies, organisational strategies, and business models that will underpin the net zero transition, the university said.

Andrew Hockey, ECITB chief executive, said: "The launch of the Offshore Energy Transition MSc will support the engineering construction industry in rising to the challenge of delivering net zero and equip individuals with the necessary training to become the future leaders in offshore energy transition."

Professor Feargal Brennan, head of department of naval architecture, ocean and marine engineering at University of Strathclyde, said the programme was pioneering "not only in terms of its content but also in providing a flexible mode of delivery and learning that allows those already in employment to pursue a masters-level degree in the offshore energy transition".

"We need to attract the best students from all backgrounds in order to build a diverse and resilient sector to combat climate change and to maximise the opportunities that the new energy landscape will provide; this programme allows the flexibility to fit around personal and employment commitments," he said.

