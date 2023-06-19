Octopus powers up London 'solar street' scheme

Octopus Energy has kitted out 13 East London homes with solar panels, after a pair of local artists raised more than £100,000 to enable a community-led green energy project.

Started by Walthamstow-based artists Hilary Powell and Daniel Edelstyn, Project Power Station aims to install solar panels on as many houses as possible in one street so as to create their own local green power station.

The pair crowdfunded £113,000 to deliver the project, which has seen residents of Lynmouth Road in Walthamstow offered subsidised solar installations via Octopus Energy.

The solar panels are set to reduce participating households' bills by a third, while also resulting in average emissions reduction of 70 per cent.

Thirteen households have joined the project so far, but the Lynmouth Road 'power station' has the potential to expand to 30 homes in total, according to Octopus.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, the energy firm's chief product officer, described the scheme as a powerful example of the impact local communities can have in accelerating the green energy revolution.

"Hilary and Dan didn't come from the energy industry, and yet they found a way to help their community move to green power and massively reduce their energy bills," she said. "We are delighted to have joined forces."

The launch coincides with new research from Direct Line Home Insurance which found that while more than half of Brits believe solar panels make a property more attractive to buy, less than a third plan to invest in and install the technology themselves.

Moreover, 52 per cent of solar panel owners said they would look to take their panels with them when moving home, while one-in-four would only leave them behind if a buyer paid extra, according to the new polling.

The insurer also revealed that while more than three quarters of households with solar panels say that they have saved money on their energy bills as a result of installing them - on average £264 per year, with some saving closer to £500 - installation costs remain a major barrier to the wider deployment of the technology.

As a result, two thirds of homeowners said they have no plans to install them, citing upfront costs, uncertainty over solar panels value, and the suitability of their roofs as the main barriers to deployment.

Dan Simson, head of Direct Line Home Insurance, said that while the benefits of installing solar panels are clear, their price and installation costs remain an obstacle for many households.

"To help overcome this issue, the government has put several schemes in place that provide funding and support to those who want to install solar panels in their home and meet the eligibility criteria," he said.

"Whilst many people would prefer to buy a home with solar panels installed, our research shows that there is still some confusion about whether solar panels are included as standard when buying a home.

"If prospective buyers want the solar panels to be included as part of the purchase, we recommend they discuss it with their conveyancer who can request that the panels remain as a condition of the sale."

However, there are signs the domestic solar market is growing rapidly, with recent data suggesting installations are now at their highest level since subsidies were cut in 2015, as households look to take steps that can curb their energy bills.

Last week energy giant OVO unveiled OVO Solar in a bid to cut bills by up to £1,400 per year and further slash emissions, while a host of energy companies have sought to expand their solar installation arms in recent months.

Moreover, Labour leader Keir Starmer today announced that the Opposition's proposed state-backed energy company - GB Energy - would look to mobilise hundreds of millions of pounds of investment in community energy projects.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.