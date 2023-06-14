Labour promises green jobs bonanza from 60GW offshore wind blitz

Labour's plan to more than quadruple the UK's offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade could support up to 120,000 green jobs, Ed Miliband is set to say tomorrow in a speech that will argue ramping up "clean, affordable homegrown power" provides the only path to energy security.

In an appearance at the Global Offshore Wind conference in London tomorrow, the Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary is expected to trumpet Labour's plans to establish the UK as a global clean energy superpower if it wins the next General Election.

Miliband will argue Labour's green energy plans, which include an ambitious goal to deliver a decarbonised power grid by 2030 driven by a huge ramp up in solar, green hydrogen, onshore wind and offshore wind capacity, can offer "clean, affordable power and good jobs for Britain".

Moreover, he is expected to highlight a new report by the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) which shows scaling up UK offshore and floating wind capacity to 55GW and 5GW respectively by 2030 - as Labour has proposed - could support close to 120,000 jobs across the nation, up from 32,000 in 2023.

The current government is already committed to a huge increase in offshore wind capacity and the OWIC report calculates that based on current trends and policies the industry is on course to employ just under 105,000 by the end of the decade, assuming skills programmes can keep pace with demand.

However, Labour maintains it is possible to further accelerate the UK's offshore wind and wider renewables development in support of its plan to pull forward the country's target date for delivering a net zero emission power grid by five years to 2030.

"The only way to have real energy security for our country is with a drive for clean, affordable, homegrown power," Miliband is expected to say. "And that starts with offshore wind.

"Labour will ensure that, as we drive for clean power, we also deliver the good jobs that can rebuild Britain's industrial strength and win the race for the industries of the future. It is time to build it in Britain again."

Miliband's speech comes amidst significant scrutiny of Labour's energy and climate policies in recent weeks, with the Party having suggested it would seek to halt expansion of oil and gas drilling in the North Sea in favour of ramping domestic clean energy capacity.

The Opposition has proposed establishing a state-owned green energy developer dubbed GB Energy, funding a nationwide green home retrofit drive, and overhauling planning rules in order to support its overarching plan to rapidly scale up renewables capacity and decarbonise the grid by 2030.

Labour also last week clarified that it would aim to increase overall public investment in the green economy to £28bn a year by the middle of its first term in government, rather than right from the start of the next Parliament - a move that prompted accusations from campaigners that the Party was diluting its green investment programme.

Further details of Labour's so-called Green Prosperity Plan are expected to be unveiled this month, including a number of technology specific goals such as targets to secure 35GW of onshore wind power capacity, 50GW of solar, and 10GW of green hydrogen production by 2030. The Party has also said it is aiming for 60GW of offshore wind and up to 15GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035, alongside new marine, tidal, and nuclear power plants.

In his speech tomorrow, Miliband will argue that setting clear targets is critical to giving businesses the confidence and clarity of purpose needed to invest in Britain's green energy infrastructure.

"Governments need a North Star to guide their decisions and that of investors," the former Labour leader will say. "Ours is to decarbonise our electricity system by 2030.

"It will mean lower bills, more jobs, energy security, and climate leadership. We are under no illusions about the scale of the task. But we will work with business to remove all of the barriers that stand in its way, public and private sectors working together to deliver for Britain. We know we can make it happen."

The speech follows figures released earlier this week by trade body RenewableUK showing the UK's offshore wind project pipeline is now nearing 100GW, up from the just over 91GW of turbine capacity that was under construction, consented or in the planning stages a year ago.

The global pipeline for offshore wind capacity also continues to rapidly increase, surging almost 400GW in the last year to reach 1.23TW overall, according to the trade body, which is the host of this week's Global Offshore Wind conference.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart reiterated the government's support for the offshore wind industry in the UK, as he confirmed that reforms were being explored to help ensure the sector remains competitive in the face of growing global competition.

"We know that prices can go up as well as down, and I'm very aware that we're in a hugely competitive and challenging economic context," he told the audience. "We want to ensure we have resilient and innovative supply chains.

"That's why we're looking at ambitious reforms to the CfD [Contracts for Difference clean power auction regime] to ensure that it continues to provide sustainable prices for future projects, so that developers have the confidence to invest in infrastructure for the long term."

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.