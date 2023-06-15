Study: One offshore wind farm could offset gas foregone through North Sea moratorium

Credit: iStock
New analysis from ECIU calculates that reduction in energy production from halting new North Sea gas projects could be easily covered through new renewables projects and heat pump roll out

Blocking new fossil gas projects in the UK would have a limited impact on UK energy security through to 2030, which could be easily managed through continued renewables deployment. That is the conclusion...

