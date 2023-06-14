'Here comes the sun': OVO launches solar packages that aim to slash electricity bills by up to 90 per cent

New OVO Solar offer aims to make it easier for customers to install solar panels and sell power back to the grid

Energy giant OVO has announced its latest initiative to help people cut bills and slash emissions with the launch of OVO Solar, a new offer designed to make it easier for customers to install domestic solar panels and batteries.

The company estimated that OVO Solar could help customers save as much as £1,400 a year if they deploy its full package, featuring solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, batteries and inverters, and a Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) rate, which it said could help customers save more than 90 per cent on their electricity bills.

At 20p per kWh, OVO said the anytime SEG tariff available to customers that sign up to the full OVO Solar package represented the highest export rate on the market for households selling excess solar energy back to the grid.

OVO Solar will initially launch in the south west and Wales, with plans to rollout the package nationwide by the end of the year.

"Rooftop solar installations doubled last year but still, only about 5 per cent of households have solar technology installed," said OVO's chief commercial officer Mat Moakes.

"People are getting excited about solar again and it holds the power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, cut bills and get more green energy into homes and on the grid. We've helped thousands of people switch to greener tech and with OVO Solar, we hope to help millions more."

The company has also launched a new cost calculator which estimates the cost of installing solar panels, as well as the money and carbon which each household could save depending on the number of solar panels which have been installed.

