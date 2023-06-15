Britten-Norman prepares for zero emission take-off with new Isle of Wight facility

UK aircraft manufacturer reveals plans to return aircraft manufacturing to the Isle of Wight, ahead of the launch of its zero-emission plane

British aviation firm Britten-Norman has announced it is returning its manufacturing back to the UK and a site on the Isle of Wight, as it prepares to ramp up production ahead of the commercial of launch its first zero-emission aircraft.

The company - which is best known for its regional propellor plane the Islander - said the move back to its historic home of Bembridge on the island marks a major turning point in its development, as it has been manufacturing its aircraft in Eastern Europe since the late 1960s with its final assembly point in Southampton.

The company said it is to invest in new jigs and tooling to bolster its capabilities with two new production lines at Bembridge, while also modernising production and decarbonisation of the site through a range of sustainable energy initiatives.

The relocation and investment comes as Britten-Norman prepares to launch a zero-emission, hydrogen-electric version of the Islander aircraft, which it is developing in partnership with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and plans to bring into service from 2026. The company said that new financing and leasing options for the plane have already begun to generate interest from customers.

When announcing their partnership and £10m of financial backing earlier this year, the companies said they wanted to "create the world's first, fully-integrated, zero emissions, sub regional aircraft", starting with small, regional planes before eventually developing 100-seater planes.  

In addition to expanding its production capacity, the aviation company this week announced it would be investing in its supply chain and spare parts stock holdings to support its existing operations.

As it prepares to increase production, Britten-Norman said it is also now looking to expand its workforce. Initially it is looking for aircraft fitters and technicians as well as engineering and supply chain roles, but it added that its expansion will create new traineeship and apprenticeship opportunities on the Isle of Wight and in South Hampshire.

As part of the revamp, the aerospace firm will retain its 34,000 sq ft stronghold at Solent Airport Daedalus, Southampton, which is home to its final assembly line and aircraft refurbishment services.

"The project is a great success story for the British aircraft manufacturing industry," said William Hynett, chief executive. "I am very proud to be involved in this next chapter at Britten-Norman."

