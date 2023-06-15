Fresh tracks: Continental Tyres unveils sustainable tyre made from recycled materials

Credit: Continental Tyres
Credit: Continental Tyres

The new UltraContact NXT is first volume production tyre with both a high share of sustainable materials and maximum EU tyre-label performance

Continental Tyres has this week announced it is releasing a new tyre which is made from 65 per cent renewable and recycled materials, promising the breakthough will "significantly reduce the overall environmental impact of driving a petrol, diesel or battery-powered vehicle".

The new tyre - called the UltraContact NXT - comes in 19 different sizes and will feature the highest EU tyre label rating in rolling resistance, wet braking, and exterior noise. It is set to be available from next month.

Renewable materials account for up to 32 per cent of the tyre, which includes resins that have been made from residual materials from the paper and wood industries, and silica made from rice husks.

These materials will be used alongside natural rubber, with Continental promising the end result would "deliver exceptional grip, rolling resistance and tyre durability".

Recycled materials account for up to five per cent of the tyre, Continental said, including recycled rubber from mechanically processed end-of-life tyres and recycled steel. Continental's ContiRe.Tex technology has also enabled the use of polyester fibres from recycled PET bottles to reinforce the tyre carcass, with between nine and 15 plastic bottles used in each tyre.

The announcement of the new tyre represents a step towards the company's wider sustainability goals, which include targets to ensure more than 40 per cent renewable and recycled content in all its new tyres by 2030, rising to 100 per cent sustainable materials in all its tyre products by 2050 at the latest.

Ferdinand Hoyos, Continental's head of business area replacement tyres for EMEA, said the new tyre represents "a significant leap forward and demonstrates our technological leadership as well as our strong commitment to both sustainability and safety".

"At Continental, safety, performance, and sustainability go hand in hand. With the UltraContact NXT, we deliver on our ambitious sustainability goals," he added.

The tyres are designed for both electric and combustion engines and will be available for a number of vehicles including the Kia Niro, VW ID.3, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Tesla Model 3, Audi Q4 E-TRON, Skoda Octavia, VW Golf 8, and Audi A3.

