Ørsted debuts new UK and Ireland renewables Innovation Hub

Clean energy giant Ørsted has today officially launched a new UK and Ireland Innovation Hub, calling on clean tech start-ups to work with the company to tackle the challenges faced by the clean energy transition.

The hub has been backed by an initial £500,000 of investment and will aim to replicate the success of the company's two existing Innovation Hubs in the US and the Netherlands.

The company said it would provide a "front door for UK and Ireland innovators wanting to work with Ørsted", while seeking "innovative answers to ongoing challenges, including how to enhance the contribution of home-grown suppliers in meeting green energy targets, supporting domestic skills development and job creation, integrating substantial amounts of new renewables into our electricity grid and how to best protect and enhance the environment whilst accelerating renewable energy roll-out".

David Bould, head of UK and Ireland ventures and open innovation, said: "There are many fantastic start-ups and researchers in the UK and Ireland with important pieces of the jigsaw to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. They all have different parts of the solution and Ørsted has the connections, the kit and the access to funding to help them make their innovations a reality. We're expecting game-changing discoveries to come out of this."

A number of start-ups are already set to work with the new hub, including Eleven-I - a Yorkshire-based start-up that has developed technology to detect damage to wind turbine blades - and liquid air energy storage specialist Highview Power.

The Hub is also set to orchestrate Ørsted's engagements with a number of univiersity research projects, including Durham University's Energy Institute (DEI), the Scottish Association for Marine Science, and the PREDICT programme from the University of Aberdeen and the Environmental Research Institute.

Bill Slatter, CEO at Eleven-i, said closer co-operation between clean tech start-ups and large scale renewables developers could play a key role in accelerating technology development. "Not only do they help inform product development but having the world's largest offshore wind developer showing interest in the systems will also show others that such technologies are necessary, making industry wide adoption more likely," he said.

In related news, European energy giant RWE today announced it is to extend the use of the world's first recyclable rotor blades to its Thor offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark. The company said 40 of the 72 wind turbines will be equipped with recyclable rotor blades manufactured by Siemens Gamesa, building on similar deployments at its Kaskasi and Sofia wind farms.

In addition, it said it is to pilot low carbon steel towers for half the project's turbines, which are set to cut emissions by at least 63 per cent compared to conventional steel.

"We are already testing the world's first recyclable wind turbine blades under real-life conditions at our German offshore wind farm Kaskasi and we have decided to install them at Sofia," said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO at RWE Offshore Wind. "By using these rotor blades at our Thor offshore wind farm, too, RWE continues lead the way towards a circular offshore sector. And we are doing even more. We are the first developer in the world to pilot Siemens Gamesa's CO2-reduced steel towers, which significantly reduce the carbon footprint of wind turbines. This is the right direction for the future of our sector, which has sustainability at its core."

In further renewables industry news, Spanish energy giant Iberdrola today announced a new partnership with BirdLife International to support the development of renewables projects that can enhance biodiversity.

"Building ties between different social stakeholders is essential to provide an urgent response to the planet's main challenges, such as the fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity," said Iberdrola executive chairman, Ignacio Galán. "At Iberdrola, we have been developing clean and sustainable energy for decades and by 2030 we will reach carbon neutrality for our electricity generation, and we will have a net positive impact on biodiversity."

BirdLife's CEO, Patricia Zurita said: "t is terrific to work with Iberdrola to strengthen their strategies and implementation of renewable deployments that address both the climate crisis and its twin the biodiversity crisis. To fight climate change we must also protect and restore nature. Business partners such as Iberdrola are a key component of a multifaceted approach involving conservationists, governments, finance, and business."

