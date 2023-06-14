Toyota promises to 'change the future of cars' with revamped EV and hydrogen strategy

Japanese automaker reveals plan to develop 600-mile range EV, as AGM scrutiny of climate strategy intensifies

Toyota shareholders have rejected investor proposals demanding the world's largest carmaker strengthen its climate credentials, after the auto giant this week responded to mounting criticism of its decarbonisation plans by setting out a revamped electric vehicle (EV) strategy.

In what reports claim was the first resolution tabled at an annual general meeting in 18 years, the $20bn Danish investment fund AkademikerPension accused Toyota of lobbying to weaken efforts by governments around the world to accelerate the phase out of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Ahead of the vote global parents network Our Kids' Climate submitted video clips from around the world - including many of Toyota's leading markets - demanding the Japanese automaker change course after corporate watchdog InfluenceMap ranked it as 2021's third worst climate lobbyist behind only oil giants Exxon and Chevron.

Wednesday's AGM was also preceded by claims that the Japanese automaker - a relative latecomer to the EV transition - was lagging behind many of its rivals in the global shift towards battery-powered vehicles and as such was failing to maximise the opportunities presented by the soaring global EV market, despite its stated aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

However, as had been widely expected shareholders voted down the climate-related resolution and also approved the reappointment of Akio Toyoda - the grandson of the company's founder - as chair alongside nine other board members, despite opposition from two of the largest US public pension systems and the Church of England Pensions Board.

According to reports by The FT, US proxy advisor Glass Lewis had claimed that Toyoda - who stepped down as the group's president last month but remains chair - had presided over a board that did not have enough independent directors. Toyota has since said it is taking steps to increase diversity and reduce the number of internal directors.

The outcome of Wednesday's AGM briefly drove Toyota's shares up by eight per cent, following a five per cent rally off the back of a technical briefing session from the company on Tuesday under the banner "Let's Change the Future of Cars".

The briefing saw the firm share plans for a new series of EVs that aim to use new battery technologies to achieve a 600 mile range between charges.

Toyota, which plans to deliver 1.5 million EVs in 2026 also revealed it is aiming to launch a commercial solid-state battery with a charging time of just 10 minutes as soon as 2027 and plans to develop more affordable lithium-ion batteries.

However, the company insisted that it was not abandoning the development of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, which initially dominated its attempts to deliver zero emission models and resulted in the company being regarded as a laggard in the EV market. It said it was committed to its hydrogen strategy, which would see it open a dedicated facility to pursue cheaper fuel cell technology in July.

Outlining Toyota's new technology approach on Tuesday, Hiroki Nakajima, executive vice president and chief technology officer at the company, said the carmaker will continue to pursue a "multi-pathway approach".

"As of March 2023, we have shifted more than half our R&D staff and approximately half of our R&D expenses to Advanced Development fields, while increasing the total amount," he said. "We will accelerate this trend in the future."

"Toyota has overcome what were considered to be difficult challenges with its technological capabilities and has developed numerous vehicles that are ahead of the times and paving the way for the future, such as Prius - now synonymous with hybrid vehicles - and the Mirai fuel cell car," he added.

"Let's change the future of cars. We will continue to lead in creating a future society by using the power of technology to transport our customers into the future and connecting cars to society."

