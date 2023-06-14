IEA: Peak oil 'within sight' this decade as EVs continue to destroy demand

Growth in global demand for oil is set to slow significantly over the next five years and could grind to a halt as high prices and security of supply concerns continue to accelerate the shift towards cleaner technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The influential think tank today stressed that a peak in global oil demand could now be in sight, driven largely by the rapid adoption of greener fuels and technologies for transportation that are eroding demand for oil, even as demand from the petrochemicals continues to grow.

Crucially, the use of oil for transport fuels worldwide is set to move into decline within only three years, as the growing adoption of EVs and biofuels, alongside improved fuel efficiency, continues to curb consumption, thereby putting the squeeze on one of the oil and gas industry's biggest markets, the IEA said.

Growth in demand for gasoline for road vehicles is set to go into reverse this year, it said.

The IEA's latest oil market report released today suggests that based on current government policies and market trends global demand for the fossil fuel is set to rise by six per cent between 2022 and 2028, reaching just over 105 million barrels per day driven by robust demand from petrochemical and aviation sectors.

But annual growth in demand for oil is expected to fall from 2.4 million barrels per day in 2022 down to just 400,000 barrels per day by 2028, as demand for oil in the transport sector begins to fall from 2026, it said.

"The shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace, with a peak in global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, energy efficiency and other technologies advance," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol. "Oil producers need to pay careful attention to the gathering pace of change and calibrate their investment decisions to ensure an orderly transition."

The IEA's latest market outlook comes after a turbulent time for the energy sector - and the wider global economy - with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic driving down demand for oil and gas in 2020, before prices soared again in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, which sparked heightened concerns over energy security and price volatility.

Global oil trade flows have been forced to reshuffle over the past 18 months as the EU, US, UK, and others sought to quickly ditch Russian fossil fuel exports and look elsewhere for oil and gas. Meanwhile, oil majors have raked in record profits as oil and gas prices have soared.

Nevertheless, oil demand growth in many major economies - including China - is expected to slow markedly in the coming years, offset only partially by demand from emerging and developing economies and the petrochemicals sector, according to the report.

"The petrochemical sector will remain the key driver of global oil demand growth, with liquified petroleum gas (LPG), ethane and naphtha accounting for more than 50 per cent of the rise between 2022 and 2028 and nearly 90 per cent of the increase compared with pre-pandemic levels," the report states.

Demand for aviation jet fuel is also expected to expand strongly over the next five years as flight travel returns to growth after the pandemic. "However, efficiency improvements and behavioural changes will slow the pace of growth so consumption will only surpass 2019 levels by 2027," the report said.

Predictions of a peak in oil demand have done little to dissuade oil and gas majors from investing in new capacity. The IEA warned global investment in oil and gas exploration, extraction, and production are on course to reach their highest levels since 2015 this year - growing to $528bn in 2023 - which it said would be enough to meet forecast demand over the period, but would exceed the amount needed for achieving a net zero emissions world.

For total oil demand to decline sooner than its current forecasts, and in line with its scenarios for achieving a 1.5C world, the IEA said "additional policy measures and behavioural changes would be required".

The report came as oil giant Shell today controversially rowed back on its oil and gas reduction targets for the coming decade, as it announced plans to increase payouts to shareholders in its latest update to investors.

The company had previously pledged in 2021 to cut oil production each year by around one to two per cent for the rest of the 2020s, but today it said production would now instead remain stable for the period, as it set out plans for a 15 per cent increase in dividends per share for the rest of the year.

Charlie Kronich, senior climate advisor at Greenpeace UK, branded Shell's production targets a "joke".

"Fossil fuel greed is putting all of us at risk," he said. "We urgently need concerted global action to force the industry to stop drilling, and start paying for the damage they cause to our planet and the people who live on it."

However, Shell claimed it was making "good progress" towards it target to become a net zero emissions business by 2050, as it reiterated its goals to achieve near-zero methane emissions by the end of the decade and eliminate routine flaring of gas from its upstream operations by 2025.

Moreover, the firm confirmed plans to invest $10 to $15bn between now and 2025 to "support the development of low carbon energy solutions including biofuels, electric vehicle charging, and CCS", with the investment forming a major part of its overall $22bn to $25bn capital spending plan for 2024 and 2025.

"We need to continue to create profitable business models that can be scaled at pace to truly impact the decarbonisation of the global energy system," said Shell CEO Wael Sawan. "We will invest in the models that work - those with the highest returns that play to our strengths."

The announcements come amid heightened debate in the UK over the future of oil and gas production in the North Sea, with the government committed to issuing new licenses for expanded drilling in the basin, without clarifying precisely how it intends to make such projects compatible with legally-binding carbon budgets.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, has suggested it would put a stop to new oil and gas drilling projects in the North Sea as part of plans to ramp up green energy production.

As a result, today's IEA report highlights the North Sea oil and gas sector as being at "the frontline of the energy transition", where the "net zero ambitions of governments and major financial institutions could have strong implications".

"The future of the North Sea oil industry has come under increased scrutiny in recent years," the report notes. "Volatile regional energy costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have highlighted the importance of securing reliable energy supplies. Conversely, activists have been quick to point out the potential inconsistencies of governments encouraging, and banks participating in, further investment in fossil fuels while pursuing climate goals."

