IEA: Doubling pace of energy efficiency progress key to reaching new zero goals

The world needs to double the rate of energy efficiency improvements between now and 2030 as part of efforts to improve energy security and affordability if it is to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C within reach, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has today warned.

In its latest report, titled Energy Efficiency: The Decade for Action and unveiled at its eighth annual global conference on energy efficiency in Paris, the influential think tank highlighted that ramping up annual energy efficiency gains from 2.2 per cent to more than four per cent annually by 2030 would deliver vital reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

At the same time accelerated energy efficiency programmes could create jobs, expand energy access, reduce energy bills, decrease air pollution, and curb countries' reliance on fossil fuel imports, among other social and economic benefits, the report stated.

Energy efficiency investment is expected to reach record levels this year, despite a slowdown in year-on-year growth as the high cost of capital weighs heavily on potential new projects, the IEA said.

Under expected and announced policies, the IEA estimated that efficiency-related investment is projected to rise by a further 50 per cent over thre coming decade.

However, in order to bring energy efficiency gains into line with a 1.5C warming scenario, the IEA predicted investments in the sector must increase from $600bn a year currently to more than $1.8tr by 2030.

IEA's executive director Faith Birol celebrated the "strong momentum" in support of energy efficiency, with countries representing more than 70 per cent of the world's energy consumption having introducing new or improved efficiency policies since the global energy crisis began over a year ago.

But he stressed that "we now need to push into a higher gear and double energy efficiency progress by the end of this decade".

"I believe this major global conference, which I'm delighted to co-host with French Minister Pannier-Runacher, can be a vital impetus for accelerating ambition and action," he added.

His comments were echoed by Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman of energy and engineering giant Schneider Electric, who said: "Optimising how we consume energy is the priority of how we tackle the climate-and-energy crisis.

"We have all the ingredients. What we don't have is time: We simply can't let more time go by before we deploy the power of electrification and digital energy-efficiency technologies to the fullest."

The IEA said policy measures had a "critical role" to play in determining whether the world delivers on its energy efficiency goals in the short, medium, and long term.

The report cited the RePowerEU plan in Europe, the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, and Japan's Green Transformation (GX) initiative as examples of policy makers making "renowned efforts" to deliver on the energy efficiency agenda.

It added that various emerging and developing economies, including India, Chile, and South Africa have also enacted positive measures to boost energy efficiency investment in the past year.

The report also shows how doubling energy efficiency efforts could deliver positive knock-on effects for society. The energy efficiency sector currently employs tens of millions of people worldwide, a figure which the IEA said could increase by another 12 million jobs by 2030 with increased global ambition to support energy efficiency activities.

In addition, more efficient and lower energy demand supports faster progress towards universal access to modern and affordable energy in emerging and developing economies, the IEA said.

Moreover, the shift towards efficient electrification through the phasing out of the traditional burning of biomass such as charcoal and wood for heating and cooking brings multiple benefits for both health and air quality, the IEA added.

The IEA has today also updated its Energy Efficiency Policy Toolkits for governments, which brings together key learnings from around the world on how to maximise the impact of energy efficiency policies and programmes. The guide also highlights key policies which are available to governments and how they can be integrated into an effective and coherent suite of policies and actions to deliver faster and stronger efficiency gains, including specific guidance on how to encourage clean cooking and mobilise finance.

"Energy efficiency is central to proving the lives of all people by providing affordable and reliable energy access, supporting economic growth and resilience, enhancing security of supply and accelerating clean energy transitions," the Energy Efficiency Policy Toolkit states.

"A strong, early focus on energy efficiency is essential for delivering a net zero energy system by 2050," it added.

