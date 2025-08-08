'A critical precedent': BeZero Carbon and Swiss government team up on carbon credit risk assessment

Ratings agency is evaluating new Article 6.2 projects under the Paris Agreement on behalf of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment
The Swiss Federal Office for Environment (FEON) has instructed carbon credit ratings agency BeZero Carbon to conduct risk assessments for Article 6.2 projects delivered under the Paris Agreement. BeZero...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis