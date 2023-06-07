'Precedent setting': Shell, Petronas, and Repsol rapped over green ads

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has today ordered that a series of ads from three of the world's largest oil and gas companies should be withdrawn, in a ruling designed to set a precedent for what constitutes misleading marketing communications from fossil fuel firms.

The rulings - related to adverts from Repsol, Shell, and Petronas - have been applauded by activists, with one campaigner hailing the Shell decision as "the end of the line for fossil fuel greenwashing in the UK".

Miles Lockwood, director of complaints and investigations at the ASA, said the rulings had been published simultaneously to send a more impactful message. "All three cases were ultimately selected as precedent setting cases as part of our proactive energy review," he said. "We have run them together because the three of them are intended to set forward guidance for the sector on what is and is not acceptable. We could have ruled on one or more of the cases more quickly but have held the three together for that reason."

All the ads fell foul of strengthened guidelines from the ASA, which require companies to provide more evidence and context in support of green claims.

The advert from Spain-based Repsol featured images of leaves with text that stated: "At Repsol, we are developing biofuels and synthetic fuels to achieve net zero emissions". This was followed by an image of a car parked in a wooded area followed, accompanied by text which stated: "Renewable fuels for more sustainable mobility".

The ASA warned the company to not run the ad again, arguing it had failed to contextualise how or when the firm would achieve net zero emissions, or the role biofuel production would play in that plan. The regulator also pointed out the production of biofuels and synthetic fuels were "a fraction of [Repsol's] business activities when compared to its substantial, ongoing and expanding fossil fuel production".

Similarly, Petronas was investigated over a video ad where the voice-over stated the Malaysian oil and gas giant had "started to become a progressive energy and solutions provider, enriching lives for a sustainable future". Over images of solar panels, children in classrooms, recycling in a factory, and the construction of a well, a voice-over stated: "To reduce emissions, grow renewable energy, bring education to more, champion social impact and promote a circular economy, as well as achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, let's connect the dots together and create a more sustainable future for all so that our next generation will always have something to look forward to."

The ASA said the ad breached its rules around misleading advertising and environmental claims, because it failed to provide complete information about the firm's business activities, its emissions pathway, or its emissions reduction strategy. "In 2021 Petronas' operations produced 45.2 million tons of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases," the ASA noted in its decision. "While we considered that viewers would recognise that companies in the oil industry were likely to be higher emitters of greenhouse gases than many other industries, we did not consider they would understand the extent of Petronas' continuing significant contribution to greenhouse gas emissions given the presentation and claims in the ad."

Meanwhile, Shell faced complaints over an ad campaign which ran last summer that placed the company's logo next to messaging about the UK being "ready for cleaner energy". Images of wind turbines and EV charging points were featured alongside claims about Shell's renewable initiatives. Two of the three adverts put under the microscope saw the oil company promote the hashtag #PoweringProgress.

The company claimed the hashtag was a reference to its climate strategy, which is entitled 'Powering Progress'. But the ASA ruled this would not be clear to the average viewer. "We considered that the claim reinforced the impression given by the ad's preceding scenes that, not only was there immediate UK-wide demand for energy products that were less environmentally detrimental than those derived from fossil fuels, but that Shell's business activities in 2022 were such that the company was already well-placed to meet that demand by providing "cleaner energy", thereby "powering progress"," it stated. It concluded the poster, TV ad, and YouTube ad had fallen foul of its guidelines because they "misleadingly omitted material information about the proportion of their business activities that were comprised of lower carbon activities".

The arguments submitted by the oil companies in defence of the messages included proof the statements picked for the ads were not incorrect, the fact that sustainability claims were forward-looking ambitions or aspirations, the limited space or time the ads provided for explanation, and the fact more detail was available corporate websites. But these arguments did not win over ASA officials presiding over the claim.

Campaigners celebrated the triple ruling against fossil fuel firms as a watershed moment in the fight to tackle misleading advertising by fossil fuel companies in the UK. Veronica Wignall, co-director of AdCities, the campaign group which submitted the initial complaints about Shell and Repsol's ads, said: "Today's official ban on Shell's adverts marks the end of the line for fossil fuel greenwashing in the UK. The world's biggest polluters will not be permitted to advertise that they are ‘green' while they build new pipelines, refineries and rigs."

