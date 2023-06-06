Plastics investors could be 'sleepwalking' into $100bn liability risks, study warns

Investors in the plastics industry are collectively "sleepwalking" into liability risks that could exceed $100bn a year by the end of the decade, according to Planet Tracker.

The think tank argues in a new report today that investors are failing to consider the risks to the plastic sector posed by tightening environmental regulations, changing consumer trends and shifts to alternative materials, and are failing to account for these threats in their pricing.

In its latest report, the think tank has highlighted how investors' perception of risk in the plastic industry reached its lowest point since 2011 last year and is calling for investors to re-evaluate the pricing of risk into plastics-related financial instruments.

As a result of these investor blindspots, it estimates corporate liabilities and litigation costs in plastics-related issues could rise above $20bn by the end of the decade for the US alone, with maximum liabilities potentially even exceeding $100bn.

The report highlights what it claims is a perceptible decline in investor risk perception across the three main segments of the plastic value chain: upstream producers, midstream packaging convertors and downstream brands and retailers.

Planet Tracker said the scale of failure to price in such risk in these segments was "especially surprising" against the backdrop of tightening regulations, rising litigation exposure, and more than 170 nations having agreed to establish a global UN treaty by the end of next year to tackle plastic pollution by 2040 - efforts towards which took further steps forward in Paris last week, with a first draft of the treaty now slated for publication before November.

Thalia Bofiliou, Planet Tracker's senior investment analyst, warned that by ignoring tightening regulation, rising litigation exposure and reputational risks across the plastics sector, investors appear to be "at odds with reality".

"While rising demand for plastics may make the industry appear attractive, investors need to decide whether their forecasted returns adequately account for the risks," she added. "Planet Tracker calls on investors, lenders and insurers to factor in these risks in the pricing of plastic-related financial instruments."

The think tank based its research on analysis of the so-called equity risk premium (ERP) - the excess return that investors receive versus a risk-free rate - of 150 corporates throughout the plastic value chain.

It found that in 2023, investors regarded plastics as being less risky than other comparable materials such as construction materials, paper and forest products, metals and mining and chemicals.

Planet Tracker said such findings suggested investors are ignoring critical environmental, legal, reputational and transition risks to the plastics sector.

Over the past decade, 731 plastic pollution policies have been introduced worldwide, according to report, which adds that further and stricter regulations are highly likely to to follow worldwide in the coming years, which would place significant regulatory burdens on high plastic producers.

Meanwhile, with awareness of plastic pollution worldwide continuing to increase, Planet Tracker also predicted that even so much as holding association with plastic producers could turn into a reputational liability risk for investors and other firms.

On current trends, plastic pollution is projected to triple worldwide by 2060, while also doubling its greenhouse gas emissions by 1.8 billion tonnes annually, according to the OECD. But as efforts ramp up to control these pollution projections from becoming reality, plastics investors are facing increasing risks, according to the report.

"Since the outbreak of Covid-19, plastic producers, packaging converters and consumer brands reliant on plastic, have seen their risk premia decline to the lowest level between 2012 and 2022," the report states. "This implies investors view this value chain as one operating in a declining risk environment."

