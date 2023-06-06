Lord Mandelson: 'The Conservative Party has taken rural Britain for granted'

Labour peer Lord Mandelson has called on the Opposition to make a clear and ambitious pitch for the rural vote at the next election, arguing the Tories have taken rural constituencies for granted and that Labour is well placed to revive its post-war tradition of enacting ambitious environmental policies.

Speaking at the inaugural Future Countryside conference this afternoon, the former Business Secretary said that while his political career had been "devoted overwhelmingly to urban and industrial Britain", he harboured a love of the countryside that was shared by the vast majority of Britons no matter where they lived.

"The countryside does not belong to the Conservative Party," he said. "The countryside doesn't belong to any one party. It is there for all the people of Britain, not just those who live in it."

He argued it was this realisation that had shaped the great post-war reforming Labour governments in which his grandfather Herbert Morrison served and which delivered the Green Belt, National Parks, and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mandelson described how in one of Morrison's last appearances in Parliament he had said that "the making of the Green Belt must be regarded as a somewhat sacred thing". "That spirit lives on today even though the Green Belt's precise shape and perimeter can change," Mandelson added.

The influential Labour peer expressed optimism the party's current leadership was preparing to make a pitch to rural voters, quoting Keir Starmer's recent claim that he wants there to be "a new relationship between the Labour Party and British farming and between Labour and rural communities".

He also argued that it was critical for a prospective party of government to be seen to try and reach the entire country, channelling Morrison's warning that "we are a national party or we are nothing".

"It's true that, since the Industrial Revolution and the exodus of labour from the fields to factories, there have been two worlds in our nation, with incomplete understanding between them," Mandelson said. "The profound rural-urban links, which endure in France, were broken here.

"The question is whether we should seek to bridge our divides or widen them further. For a party, a national party, aspiring to government, the answer to that question should be obvious. Even if it wasn't an electoral necessity, failing to win rural seats would be a weakness for any government seeking to represent the country as a whole."

He also argued that the Opposition was well placed to win back rural votes, so long as it worked to win back the trust of rural people.

"People who live in rural constituencies have the same hopes and concerns as those who live our towns and cities," he said. "They want well-paying jobs, an affordable home in which to live, a good local school for their children, a first rate health service that is there for them. And in common with those who live in the towns and cities, they currently feel let down.

"I see a Conservative Party which has taken rural Britain for granted. It has assumed it can hoover up rural votes at election times but has given little coherent idea about the countryside between elections."

Mandelson accused the government of chasing trade deals which "let farmers down" and "trying to rip up environmental standards in law".

"If I was a voter in rural England who had backed the Tories I would be wondering who speaks for me. And that's what the local election results suggest. It seems that rural voters are as ready for change as anyone. And this is Labour's opportunity."

However, Mandelson warned Labour's ability to win in rural constituencies would fail to cut through "if rural people feel we don't understand them, or - worse - somehow want to pick a fight with them".

As such, he urged Starmer to resist the temptation to act like "single issue" campaign groups and steer clear of issues that could antagonise rural communities. "If it is wrong for the Right to stoke culture wars against minorities, it is just as wrong for the Left to stoke culture wars against rural minorities," he said.

Mandelson gave no indication as to what issues he thinks risk stoking a 'culture war' with rural minorities, but policies that Labour has long expressed varying levels of support for - such as right to roam, rewilding, hunting bans, animal rights, renewables planning reform, and house building - all remain highly contentious with some rural groups.

The peer also urged farmers and environmental campaigners to try and move beyond a discourse on the countryside that can prove "relentlessly negative".

"We hear that nature is depleted," he said. "Green spaces are threatened. Farmers are tearing up hedgerows or poisoning the soil. And so it goes on. And in this fog of criticism it is perhaps hard for us to see an important truth. A truth that visitors to our country perceive straight away, but we perhaps take too much for granted. It is that our countryside remains utterly magnificent. Not just beautiful and iconic. But visibly far better managed, building on centuries of care.

"It's not without challenges, of course. Those who live and work in the countryside aren't always right, and all of us should be open to change. But in essence the countryside - as the official adverts promoting Britain tell us - is great. And this is a reminder that the people who live and work in the countryside, and especially the successive generations of farmers who produce food and who are the land's principal custodians, by and large know what they are doing. I think we need to remember this when we frame policy."

Speaking straight after Mandelson, farmer Jonty Brunyee pushed back at Mandelson's suggestion concerns about environmental health were overblown. "Our soils are not as healthy as they should be, our pollinators and birdlife, with some exceptions, are declining," he said, arguing that farming was totally dependent on a healthy ecosystem. "It is not great out there," he warned.

The speeches followed an appearance this morning from Environment Secretary Therese Coffey who used the conference to launch the government's new Unleashing Rural Opportunities strategy, which featured a raft of new measures designed to boost rural economies.

The plan includes proposals to consult on how to improve digital connectivity for remote communities, publish a new Future of Transport Rural Strategy, consult on reformed grant funding for rural bus operators, increase fines for fly-tipping, and upgrade electricity infrastructure in rural areas to support the roll out of heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

Speaking at the conference, Coffey underscored the Conservative's support for rural Britain stressing that the vast majority of Cabinet Ministers come from rural seats. "We know why people love the countryside, we live and work their ourselves," she said.

Coffey also highlighted the work of new rural housing enablers to help tackle housing shortages and expressed confidence the government would meet its target to ensure 30 per cent of land is protected for nature by 2030.

She highlighted the role of the government's reforms to farming subsidies in boosting nature across the UK, while stressing that "a farmers role is always about providing food". "This is not about rewilding," she added. "This is about showing how nature and food production can work together."

And she reiterated that a Conservative government would "absolutely not" support a right to roam, arguing there was already an "extraordinary" level of access through routes such as the coastal path and the extension of such access rights needed to be "carefully managed".

Roger Mortlock, chief executive of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, gave the new strategy a decidedly lukewarm welcome.

"Moves to properly understand rural deprivation are better late than never," he said. "But plans to make it easier for farmers to change their existing agricultural buildings into houses are fundamentally flawed unless they result in more affordable homes for local people. After many years of funding cuts, it's good to see extra support for rural housing enablers - who work alongside rural communities and landowners to get consent for decent, affordable homes in the countryside, helping ensure it has the backing of local people and fits into the surrounding area.

"All rural communities are asking for is a fair share of the budget and for policies that show a genuine understanding of rural areas. While these initiatives are welcome, there's still more to do to address the chronic underfunding of the countryside for over a decade."

