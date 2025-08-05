Liverpool Bay: Two new CCS projects lined up to join low carbon industrial hub

Liverpool Bay | Credit: iStock
Image:

Liverpool Bay | Credit: iStock

Projects in Cheshire and North Wales have entered negotiations to join the HyNet carbon capture and storage network

Plans for two new carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in North Wales have taken a major step forward today, after the government announced it has selected them as frontrunners to join the HyNet carbon...

Amber Rolt

More on CCS

Geological carbon removal: Is the UK ready to lead?
Geological carbon removal: Is the UK ready to lead?

The UK has too often failed to capitalise on the opportunities presented by emerging high-innovation, high-productivity sectors - it should ensure it avoids doing the same with carbon removals, writes Josh Burke from LSE's Grantham Research Institute...

Josh Burke, LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
clock 25 July 2025 • 8 min read
Where next for carbon removals? Understanding a market that could prove critical to net zero goals
Where next for carbon removals? Understanding a market that could prove critical to net zero goals

Experts in finance, carbon capture, and energy-from-waste discuss the emerging market for engineered and nature-based carbon removals during BusinessGreen's latest webinar

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 July 2025 • 11 min read
Report: Carbon credit and CCUS markets poised for 'trillion-dollar boom' by 2050
Report: Carbon credit and CCUS markets poised for 'trillion-dollar boom' by 2050

Wood Mackenzie forecasts a strengthening of ties between the markets for carbon credits and carbon capture utilisation and storage

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 June 2025 • 4 min read