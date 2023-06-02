Carbon removal concerns, UN plastics talks, and animal fats: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
UN casts doubt on carbon removals, prompting industry backlash
More than 100 companies and experts involved in the emerging carbon removals market write to UNFCCC in dismay over briefing note raising concerns over viability such technologies.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
'More important than ever': UK joins over 50 nations in calling for ambitious UN plastic pollution treaty
French President Emmanuel Macron and UNEP chief Inger Andersen also call on companies to reduce plastic use and invest in circular business models.
- By Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Could the cost of carbon offsetting double by 2030?
PwC warns rising carbon credit costs on the voluntary carbon market driven by growing integrity push could render some offset-reliant net zero plans 'unviable'.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
Study: Soaring demand for animal fats in SAF 'increasingly unsustainable'
Transport & Environment warns soaring use of lower carbon biofuels in flight and road transport risks creating unsustainable demand for animal fats.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Oxford PV hails new 'world record' for solar cell efficiency
UK solar pioneer claims to have developed solar cell with a record-breaking efficiency rating using its perovskite-on-silicon solar cell technology.
- Amber Rolt
Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.