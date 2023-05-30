UN casts doubt on carbon removals, prompting industry backlash

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Climeworks' direct air capture and storage | Credit: Climeworks
Image:

Climeworks' direct air capture and storage | Credit: Climeworks

More than 100 companies and experts involved in the emerging carbon removals market write to UNFCCC in dismay over briefing note raising concerns over viability such technologies

The UN's climate body has raised concerns over the technological viability and environmental benefits of engineered carbon dioxide removals, provoking a backlash from companies and experts involved in...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Who wants to buy in the 'Wild West'?' How Carbonplace is aiming to bring high-integrity to the carbon market

Could the cost of carbon offsetting double by 2030?

Most read
01

UN casts doubt on carbon removals, prompting industry backlash

30 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Untapped potential': Government and industry plot major rooftop solar push

26 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

Survey: Corporates want stronger voice at COP28 as 1.5C confidence falls

30 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Could the cost of carbon offsetting double by 2030?

30 May 2023 • 7 min read
05

'Who wants to buy in the 'Wild West'?' How Carbonplace is aiming to bring high-integrity to the carbon market

30 May 2023 • 14 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Credit: iStock
BusinessGreen

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and the net zero jobs boom: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Verra's CEO steps down, boomtime for solar and batteries, and UK oil licensing : BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 May 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
BusinessGreen

CO2 removals, green supermarkets, and £70bn UK net zero boost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Microsoft and Ørsted ink major CO2 removals deal and Labour touts green growth policies: BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 May 2023 • 1 min read
Building a global plastics pollution agreement that works for all
BusinessGreen

Building a global plastics pollution agreement that works for all

Industry Voice: Dow's lead sustainability director Jihane Ball argues the case for a flexible and ambitious UN global plastics agreement

Jihane Ball, Dow
clock 16 May 2023 • 8 min read