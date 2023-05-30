'More important than ever': UK joins 52 nations in calling for ambitious UN plastic pollution treaty

The UK has joined more than 50 countries in pushing for an ambitious global treaty to end the scourge of plastic pollution, as the second round of multilateral UN talks over the terms of the eventual deal kicked off in Paris this week.

The UK government is taking part in the latest Intergovernmental Negotiation Committee (INC-2) talks as part of a High Ambition Coalition (HAC) of more than 50 countries, all of which have agreed to advocate for a legally-binding UN treaty that would aim put an end to plastic pollution worldwide by 2040.

In a statement published on Friday just ahead of the talks this week, the Coalition said it would also push for treaty terms that reduce the production and consumption of primary plastic polymers to sustainable levels, eliminate and restrict "unnecessary, avoidable or problematic" plastics, chemicals and products, and halt the release of plastics into nature.

Other members of the HAC include the European Union, France, Germany, Australia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Chile, Colombia, Switzerland, Norway, Rwanda, Senegal and Ghana, among others.

It follows a major report by the UN Environment Programme earlier this month, which estimated reducing plastic pollution by 80 per cent worldwide by 2040 could save $4.5tr, deliver a net increase in jobs, and create a new circular economy for materials.

UK Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said it was "more important than ever" to "step up, take action and drive forward the change needed" to bring an end to plastic pollution globally.

"I am proud to be amongst other HAC members signing this statement that calls for ambitious new measures within the global plastics treaty and look forward to some productive and high-reaching discussions in the upcoming INC-2 meeting in Paris," she said.

The INC-2 meeting is the second of five planned global negotiation sessions being hosted by the United Nations in a bid to finalise a legally-binding global plastic pollution treaty by the end of next year.

Countries agreed in March 2022 to broker an historic treaty to tackle the damaging impacts of plastic pollution, but details of how such a treaty should work in practice are far from being worked out.

The first round of negotiations took place in Uruguay late last year, but ended in deadlock as more than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries failed to agree on a template for a new global accord.

While many civil society groups, as well as most EU, Latin American, African, and Pacific nations favour a 'top-down' approach that would seek to place overall limits on plastic pollution, a number of powerful countries, including the US, China, and various petrostates, are pushing for a treaty more akin to the Paris Agreement that would require countries to develop their own national plastic pollution plans.

Another bone of contention surrounds whether measures in the eventual treaty - which could include pollution limits, design standards, and waste management targets - should be legally binding or not. Meanwhile, negotiations are also continuing over how to fund measures to tackle plastic pollution, with poorer nations arguing they require financial support if they are to develop the necessary recycling and waste management infrastructure.

The first day of the INC-2 talks took place yesterday, and were largely taken up by organisational matters and lengthy discussions about the rules of procedure, according to the Earth Negotiations Bulletin, a non-profit given permission to observe the proceedings.

Addressing delegates via video on the first day of the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater innovation in plastic recycling supply chains and urged the private sector to embrace circular business models.

"If we do nothing, the amount of plastic waste will triple by 2060," he said. "Plastic pollution is a time bomb and at the same time already a scourge today."

UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen similarly made an appeal to the private sector, calling on companies to take initiative on transforming production and manufacturing processes for eliminating unnecessary plastic.

Anderson said it was critical to reduce the amount of plastic being consumed in addition to focusing on circularity and waste management.

"The journey to a pollution-free world begins with reducing the size of the problem," she said. "Because one thing is clear: we cannot recycle our way out of this mess. Current recycling and waste management infrastructure cannot cope with the volume of plastic the linear economy is pumping out every day carelessly and needlessly. It will never be able to cope unless less plastic comes out of the system."

Meanwhile, research published today by the University of Portsmouth's Global Plastics Policy Centre has argued there is major untapped potential for scaling plastic reuse systems.

The study, which reviewed 320 articles and papers on plastic reuse systems and drew from 55 interviews with reuse experts around the world, found a phased approach could deliver an economy-wide change from single-use to reusable packaging systems.

It notes that many reuse systems are already "developed, proven and scalable", and argues the path to mass adoption of reuse systems should roll out in four phases, starting with large venues such as sports arenas and music festivals, which have been found to have breakthrough potential to build public acceptance.

Delivery firms could have a major role in the return and reuse economy, collecting used packaging while making deliveries, according to the findings.

Next generation packaging should mostly be "standardised, stackable and electronically tagged" and must be durable, lightweight, washable and non-toxic, the researchers found, adding that "no one material is best suited to all situations".

Steve Fletcher, director of the Global Plastics Policy Centre at the University of Portsmouth, said the study showed there was "huge untapped potential to end plastic pollution".

"This study is a significant evidence based global assessment of how we can swap wasteful single use packaging for reuse systems. It shows that there is no one-size-fits-all packaging material or system for reuse, but we know that it has to fit seamlessly into people's lives and that has huge untapped potential to end plastic pollution," he said. "What we need now is a clear vision for reuse and the right support to mainstream it."



