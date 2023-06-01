Oxford PV hails new 'world record' for solar cell efficiency

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Oxford PV
Image:

Credit: Oxford PV

UK solar pioneer claims to have developed solar cell with a record-breaking efficiency rating using its perovskite-on-silicon solar cell technology

UK perovskite solar pioneer Oxford PV has developed a new commercial-scale solar cell which it claims has achieved a fresh world record for power generation efficiency.

The solar cell can reportedly convert 28.6 per cent of the sun's energy into electricity, beating the firm's previous record of 26.8 per cent, which was independently certified in May last year.

It means the firm's latest solar cell offers 1.5 cent more efficiency compared to the cell which achieved the previous record a year ago.

The University of Oxford spin-out said is innovative cells offered "substantially higher" efficiency than that of mainstream silicon-only solar cells, which average 22-24 per cent efficiency.

Chris Case, chief technology officer at Oxford PV, said the latest achievement exceeded the company's ambition to boost its cell efficiency by one per cent annually.

"Solar is already one of the least expensive and cleanest forms of energy available, and our technology will make it even more affordable," he explained. "Solar panels integrated with Oxford PV's solar cells produce more electricity from the same area, making them highly attractive for residential and commercial rooftops. For utility-scale solar farms, our technology will also help them reduce land usage and maintain biodiversity."

Oxford PV's solar cell technology combines a thin layer of perovskite - a synthetic solar conversion material - with conventional silicon cell technology, which it claims come together create a "more powerful" cell capable of generating at least 20 per cent more electricity from sunlight compared to silicon-only cell technology.

The efficiency world record of the latest cell was independently certified by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Germany, Oxford PV said. 

"This world record on a large-area cell is our second in two years and marks another milestone for our technology," said David Ward, Oxford PV's CEO. "While we continue to innovate on our perovskite-on-silicon technology on small research-sized solar cells, much of our focus has been on improving our commercial-sized cells for the market, ramping up production, and working with our solar module partners to prepare them for assembly into solar panels."

Founded in 2010, the firm is a spin-out from the University of Oxford, which develops perovskite-on-silicon technology based on research-sized cells at its research and development centre in the city.

Earlier this month, however, the company decried the lack of incentives for solar in the UK, as it revealed it was currently looking to the US or Germany to build its first full-scale factory, and that it may even opt to list in Hong Kong in order to secure more investor backing.

The company already has a pilot factory near Berlin, Germany, where it said it is focusing on scaling up and continuously improving the manufacturing of commercial-sized devices. It also plans to expand its operations to America and recently registered for a subsidiary in the US.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Green accountancy guide launched to aid 'investor-grade' greenhouse gas reporting

BeZero Carbon and OxCarbon team up in bid boost CO2 offset market transparency

Most read
01

Study: Soaring demand for animal fats in SAF 'increasingly unsustainable'

31 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'More important than ever': UK joins 52 nations in calling for ambitious UN plastic pollution treaty

30 May 2023 • 5 min read
03

UN casts doubt on carbon removals, prompting industry backlash

30 May 2023 • 4 min read
04

CleanJoule secures $50m backing to scale up SAF production

31 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Cutting edge green farming projects win share of £30m government funding

31 May 2023 • 3 min read

More on Solar

The Larks Green solar farm near Bristol | Credit: Enso Energy / Cero Generation
Solar

Cero Generation and Enso Energy close financing for 'UK first' battery storage project

Larks Green Solar Farm to gain battery storage system after energy companies announce financial close on project

Charlotte Hall
clock 30 May 2023 • 2 min read
'Untapped potential': Government and industry plot major rooftop solar push
Solar

'Untapped potential': Government and industry plot major rooftop solar push

Solar Taskforce meets for the first time, as government underscores its commitment to turbocharging roll out of rooftop solar arrays

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 May 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Solar

Low Carbon adds £310m to funding pot for 1GW solar ambitions

Green energy investor’s UK and Netherlands solar financing facility swells to £540m following addition of further debt funding from leading global banks

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 May 2023 • 1 min read