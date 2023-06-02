Global Briefing: US eyes deal to plug vast Turkmenistan methane leaks

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 7 min read
The Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan, also known as the 'Gates of Hell' | Credit: iStock
Image:

The Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan, also known as the 'Gates of Hell' | Credit: iStock

Plus major Saudi green hydrogen facility, ExxonMobil CCS deal and all the top green business news from around the world this week

US in talks over deal to plug Turkmenistan methane leaks The US is engaged in talks with Turkmenistan over a proposed deal aimed at plugging the gas-rich central Asian nation's vast methane leaks, according...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Carbon removal concerns, UN plastics talks, and animal fats: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

European banking regulator sounds alarm over 'clear increase' in potential greenwashing cases

Most read
01

UN casts doubt on carbon removals, prompting industry backlash

30 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

Drax Power Station: BECCS consultation opens as Ofgem launches biomass sustainability probe

02 June 2023 • 3 min read
03

Global Briefing: US eyes deal to plug vast Turkmenistan methane leaks

02 June 2023 • 7 min read
04

'Get on, get back or get out': National Grid ESO unveils plan to speed up grid connections by 10 years

02 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

Industry alliance launches to 'bust the myth' cement is hard to decarbonise

02 June 2023 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart addresses the Innovation Zero summit | Credit: Innovation Zero
Politics

Graham Stuart on competitiveness, carbon budgets, and political consensus

The Energy Security and Net Zero Minister’s vision for a decarbonised UK is compelling, but will green businesses and investors find it convincing?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 May 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: Simon Dawson / Downing Street
Politics

Energy Minister: 'We will never license oil and gas development in the UK that isn't compatible with net zero'

Graham Stuart insists new oil and gas licenses are compatible with UK climate goals, as he argues UK can continue to attract green investment without engaging in 'subsidy race'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 May 2023 • 6 min read
Liam Fox, Innovation Zero chair, speaks on day one at the conference | Credit: Innovation Zero
Politics

Senior Tories trumpet UK as top location for green investment

Former Trade Secretary and chair of Innovation Zero, Liam Fox, hits back at claims UK's clean tech competitiveness is diminishing

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 May 2023 • 7 min read