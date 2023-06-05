Anglian Water teams up with Element 2 to turn wastewater into green hydrogen fuel

Anglian Water and refuelling network Element 2 have teamed up on a project to turn wastewater into hydrogen fuel for haulage vehicles.

The project is set to see Anglian Water install an electrolyser at its wastewater recycling site on Milton Road in Cambridgeshire, where it aims to utilise the system to generate green hydrogen by splitting water during the pre-treatment process into hydrogen and oxygen.

Once up and running at full capacity in July, the companies expect the electrolyser to produce up to 91kg of fuel cell grade hydrogen per day, which will then be transported to Element 2 network of refuelling stations for use by hydrogen-powered haulage vehicles.

Brendan Bilton, chief technology officer at Element 2, hailed the partnership as "a significant milestone for the production of hydrogen using water in the UK" that he said would "help accelerate the decarbonisation of trucks and commercial vehicles on the roads".

"We work with a range of local suppliers in the UK's hydrogen sector, ensuring we champion the circular economy with partnerships like the Anglian Water hydrogen production project, and establishing flexible supply chains as we build the UK's network of hydrogen refuelling stations and solutions," he added.

The initiative forms part of the Triple Carbon Reduction Project - set up by water sector regulator Ofwat's Innovation Fund - which aims to support industry efforts to slash emissions from the water recycling process.

Giulia Pizzagalli, innovation projects manager at Anglian Water, said: "We are excited to work with Element 2 to ensure the safe and efficient removal of hydrogen from our demonstration plant in such a novel way. Using a process by-product to aid the decarbonisation of vehicles has real synergy with the objectives of the Triple Carbon Reduction project to reduce the emissions generated through the water treatment process."

