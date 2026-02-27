'UK's largest' electric HGV charging hub opens at Port of Tilbury

2 min read
Credit: Fleete
Image:

Credit: Fleete

New charging site with capacity for 16 heavy goods vehicles will help slash emissions for operators passing through one of the UK's busiest ports

Heavy good vehicles (HGV) charging specialist Fleete has opened the "UK's largest" dedicated commercial vehicle charging hub at the Port of Tilbury in Essex, unveiling a new site that is capable of charging...

