Global Briefing: World Surf League teams up with Coral Gardeners ahead of 2024 Olympics

World Surf League teams up with Coral Gardeners ahead of 2024 Olympics

The World Surf League's global environmental initiative WSL One Ocean is working with conservationists Coral Gardeners to restore coral reefs in French Polynesia ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

The pair hope to raise awareness about the risk of heat-induced coral bleaching and death and the wide-reaching effects on ocean ecosystems in an effort to preserve the Teahupo'o wave in Tahiti.

To date, Coral Gardeners have planted over 24 thousand heat-resistant corals to improve the region's resilience to climate change, with the aim to reach one million by 2025, while WSL One Ocean has pledged part of its annual WSL PURE Grant to ongoing efforts.

Emily Hofer, WSL PURE's executive director, said: "We are proud to announce this year's recipients of the 2023 WSL PURE grant program and are thrilled to leverage our platform to celebrate their amazing work. Last year we saw our greatest impact yet thanks to the amazing work of our grantees. We are looking forward to bringing this year's grantees projects to life and sharing their success with our global audience."

Olympic surfer Carissa Moore, who took part in coral restorations in Hawaii last year, stressed that the sheer amount of time she and her competitors spend in the ocean comes with responsibility to protect it. "Being in the ocean all the time as surfers, I think it is our responsibility to take care of it and do our part," she said.

"If we all do the little things like picking up trash on the beach, educating our friends, sharing on our socials, and involving our community it gains momentum, and I think we're stronger together."

First plastic credit project in Africa gains certification

The Deekali Plastic Project has become one of only four plastic credit projects globally to be verified by the VERRA Plastic Waste Reduction Standard.

Created by the Africa Carbon & Commodities (ACC), the scheme allows corporations to reduce their footprint by purchasing plastic credits funding the removal of one tonne of plastic from the environment in Senegal each.

Hundreds of local waste collectors and three recycling facilities will process the material into reusable plastic chips and plastic lumber to promote the creation of a circular plastics economy.

Nicole Dewing, ACC co-founder and managing director, described VERRA registration as a major milestone in ACC's fight against plastic waste in Africa. "The program is a necessary tool to start the plastic recovery revolution," she said.

Majority of companies surveyed by Honeywell increasing sustainable investment

Eighty six per cent of companies surveyed in Honeywell's Environmental Sustainability Index (ESI) are planning to increase their sustainability investments in the next year.

The technology manufacturer's quarterly survey, which tracks progress and sentiment about sustainability goals in over 600 companies globally, found that 87 per cent of respondents considered energy the top investment priority for the next year.

A quarter of organisations in Latin America and Europe and one-in-five firms in the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) intend to boost investment by at least half next year - overshadowing the budgetary commitments being made in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Budget increases were also planned by a majority of companies in areas such as emissions reduction, pollution prevention and circularity/recycling.

The report also found that seven-out-of-ten professionals felt political and regulatory change has had a positive impact on sustainability initiatives in the last year, boosting confidence in achieving targets.

Evan van Hook, Honeywell's chief sustainability officer, reflected that these latest findings confirm that large global companies are continuing to stay on pace and invest in technology and staff to achieve their environmental sustainability goals.

"Sustainability is top of mind for leadership, and they are activating top-level staff to increase involvement and traction toward goals," he said.

Amsterdam bans cruise ships to curb mass tourism and pollution

Amsterdam City Council plans to close the cruise ship terminal in the city centre in its latest step to crack down on mass tourism and pollution.

More than 100 ships moor at the central cruise terminal on the river Ij each year, prompting criticism from Dutch politicians given their major contributions to air pollution and limited contribution to the local economy.

The closure will make way for a new bridge between the city's historic southern district and the developing Noord region.

A statement by centre-right party D66, which runs the city alongside social democrats PvdA and environmentalists GroenLinks, declared polluting cruise ships "not in line" with Amsterdam's sustainable ambitions.

The news follows other similar schemes to stem mass tourism such as the ban on smoking marijuana in the city's red light district and an advertising campaign to discourage British tourists from visiting the city.

Clarkson University hits back at Wall Street Journal over ‘sustainability coordinator/alpine ski coach advert'

Clarkson University this week issued a rebuttal to an article by theWall Street Journal which took a swipe at a recently advertised ‘sustainability coordinator/alpine ski coach' role at the prestigious New York-based institution.

An op-ed by Allysia Finlay called the position an "overgrowth in ESG and DEI jobs" that constituted "deadweight losses across the economy". "Apparently even ski instructors must be able to calculate carbon emissions nowadays," Finlay said.

However, Clarkson defended the combined role, noting its significant progress in slashing emissions since the institution opened in 2005, and the importance of sustainability goals for its combined specialisms of technology and winter sports.

A full statement published on the university's website, said: "We attract employees who can combine areas of professional expertise, including those who care about saving winter for the next generation. To make best use of our students' tuition dollars, we collaborate across departments wherever possible for open positions, particularly those with defined seasons, such as a coach.

"While much of the country is dealing with record heat indexes and contemplating the impacts of climate change, we love winter and we love loving it economically and efficiently."

Talon and Delta roll out fully recycled advertising posters

Irish out of home media agency Talon has partnered with print provider Delta Group to switch to advertising posters manufactured from one hundred percent certified recycled material.

They claim the EcoBlend reduces client poster emissions by 40 per cent, outperforming silk-based alternatives on the market.

Andrew Sinclair, Talon's managing director, said: "While acknowledging that there is still a considerable distance to cover in our sustainability journey, incremental steps such as this partnership all help towards realising Talon's sustainability ambitions."

