Mercedes-Benz truck becomes first electric HGV to drive from Land's End to John O'Groats

Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 drove 854 miles in just over 24 hours, with only three recharging stops
An all-electric Mercedes-Benz truck has become the first electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) to complete the 854-mile drive from Land's End to John O'Groats. Mercedes-Benz announced yesterday its eActros...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis