Boeing partners with Equatic for CO2 removal and green hydrogen deal

Aviation giant Boeing Company has become the latest corporate to underscore its interest in the nascent carbon removal market, inking a pre-purchase option agreement with recently launched start-up Equatic in support of its plans to produce green hydrogen as a by-product of a carbon capture and storage process.

Equatic has agreed to remove 62,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and deliver 2,100 metric tons of carbon-negative hydrogen for Boeing, using a trail-blazing technology that promises to harness the CO2 storage power of the ocean.

The partnership is the latest in a series of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) initiatives pursued by the aircraft manufacturer in support of its efforts to decarbonise the aviation industry.

Sheila Remes, Boeing's vice president of environmental sustainability, said: "The aviation industry has an important role to play in global decarbonisation efforts. Reaching aviation's sustainability goals will require a multi-faceted approach and Boeing sees immense value in Equatic's technology.

"SAF is enormously important to reaching the commercial aviation industry's net zero by 2050 goal, and we are excited to partner with Equatic on both green hydrogen feedstock and carbon dioxide removal."

Equatic's new technology uses four inputs - seawater, air, rock, and renewable electricity - to trap CO2 in solid minerals or dissolved substances that are naturally found in oceans, while also creating carbon-negative hydrogen fuel.

The start-up was born out of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering's Institute for Carbon Management, where the patented technology was developed through two pilot projects located on barges in Los Angeles and Singapore.

Equatic has received over $30M in initial funding from grants and investments from sources including the Grantham Foundation and the US Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. The financial details of the agreement with Boeing have not been disclosed.

Lorenzo Corsini, principal advisor at Equatic, said: "The world has two unprecedented challenges: how to remove and permanently store gigatons of carbon dioxide and how to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Equatic's first-of-its-kind technology solves both.

"It combines basic principles of chemistry with the natural capabilities of the world's best carbon removal tool, the ocean, to create the most promising solution for scalable decarbonisation - cost-effectively and at a globally-relevant scale."

Equatic's ambition is to reach 100,000 metric tons of carbon removal per year by 2026, it said.

The company is part of a growing band of carbon removal start ups, which are seeking to rapidly deploy a range of technologies and projects that promise to draw millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide down from the atmosphere for long term or permanent storage.

However, the fledgling industry remains contentious with critics questioning its efficacy and cost effectiveness, its ability to scale up, and the potential to distract from the need to cut emissions at source.

