'A different kind of representation': New BCC Council promises to 'speak up' on net zero

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has today launched a new Business Council tasked with tackling the overarching economic challenges facing the UK, including how best to navigate the net zero transition.

Founding partners of the new Business Council include Heathrow Airport, energy firm Drax, Holiday Inn owner IHG Hotels & Resorts, and oil giant BP among others. The group has been tasked with developing policy proposals and positions on five overarching themes: Digital Revolution, People and Work, Global Britain, the High Street, and Net Zero.

BCC director general Shevaun Haviland and president Baroness Martha Lane Fox will join a wider group of business leaders at a roundtable meeting in central London today to discuss the work of the new Council and how it can strengthen the BCC's offer to the thousands of businesses it represents across the UK.

Haviland said recent dialogue with the BCC's network of 53 chambers and some of the UK's largest corporates revealed the need for a "different kind of representation".

"These businesses want to be part of a framework that's rooted in their local communities, but with the ability to shape the national and international debate," she said. "In response we have developed a new offer, the Business Council.

"The Council is a long-term project and will bring together leaders from across UK industry to consider the key policy issues faced by British businesses, and work on Future of the Economy initiative, convened by our President, Baroness Martha Lane Fox. This initiative will focus on five challenges: Digital Revolution, People and Work, Net Zero, Global Britain and the High Street.

"These challenges will form the backdrop to the next general election, which we know will come before the end of next year, and which everyone in Westminster is already gearing up for. The voice of business needs to be heard loud and clear, and now is the right time for us to speak up."

Ross McKenzie, interim group director of corporate affairs at energy firm Drax, added that the Business Council launch will help ensure the UK has the right policies in place to deliver its net zero commitments.



"We are proud of our long-standing and successful relationship with the British Chambers of Commerce. Joining their newly formed Business Council as a founding member is the next step in our journey with the organisation," he said.

The announcement comes as rival business group the CBI gears up for an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday following the series of sexual harassment allegations that have rocked the organisation. At the meeting the group's members will receive an update from the CBI's new leadership team on its response to the wave of reports alleging a toxic culture at the influential organisation and vote on a new prospectus, including the appointment of a new president and proposals to give members an annual vote on the make-up of the group's board.

