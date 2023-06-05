Absolut trials paper-based bottles at clutch of Tesco stores

Absolut debuted its new paper-based bottles in a number of Tesco supermarkets last week, as part of a three-month trial that is seeking to slash the carbon footprint of the brand's packaging.

Sold for £16 each in 22 Tesco stores across Greater Manchester over the summer, the single-mould 500ml paper containers are the first of their kind to be sold in UK supermarkets.

The bottles are produced by sustainable packaging firm Paboco - also known as the Paper Bottle Company - and are made from 57 per cent FSC certified wood fibre and 43 per cent recyclable plastic. The material can also be recycled at home through most recycling collection services.

Though Absolut's glass bottles are already easily recycled, they claim the paper bottles are around eight times lighter, meaning emissions can be slashed during transportation.

Elin Furelid, director of future packaging at Absolut, said: "This is a step closer towards our vision of a fully bio-based bottle. We are exploring packaging that has a completely different value proposition. Paper is tactile; it's beautiful; it's authentic; it's light. That was our starting point. But this is not just an idea on paper.

"We want consumers and partners to join our journey towards a more sustainable future. Together we can develop packaging solutions that people want and the world needs. That's why bold partnerships with like-minded organisations to test the waters are going to be evermore crucial on our net zero journey."

The vodka brand, a subsidiary of drinks giant Pernod Ricard, chose Manchester as the trial location due to widely available recycling facilities and relatively high recycling rates in the city.

Furelid told BusinessGreen that early responses to the scheme have been favourable. "The customer sentiment online has been very positive, and we are glad to know customers appreciate coming on this journey with us," she said. "We also have a loyal base of Absolut Collectors who have shown much excitement when they got their hands on a bottle."

The trial is part of a wider plan by Absolut to make its vodka a carbon neutral product by 2030. It also follows a number of smaller-scale tests carried out using paper-based packaging for the firm's Absolut Mixt range sold at festivals in the UK and Sweden. However, the new trial marks the first time the vodka brand has sold its 80-proof spirit in a paper-based bottle.

Charl Bassil, Global VP at Absolut, said: "Absolut Vodka has a rich heritage of collaborations and partnerships, and the brand is working towards developing packaging solutions that consumers want and our planet needs. Absolut remains committed to a sustainable future in which it continues to mix things up, with recyclable lighter paper-based bottles to complement Absolut's iconic glass bottles. This ground-breaking test takes Absolut a step closer to that becoming a reality."

Absolut is not the only brand to move into paper packaging this month. Mars Wrigley UK has also opted for paper-based packaging to replace the plastic wrapping around Mars bars in a pilot project that is similarly designed to cut down emissions.

The limited trial will take place at select Tesco stores across the UK and will make it possible for Mars bar packaging to be recycled at home.

Adam Grant, general manager for Mars Wrigley UK said: "With our Mars bar pilot project, we are taking a big step to see how paper-based packaging works in everyday life. From the test, we will derive insights for our sustainable packaging strategy."

The moves come as the consumer goods industry prepares for increased costs through the government's extended producer responsibility scheme, which will see firms face higher charges to help cover the cost of waste collection and recycling if they fail to move towards easier to recycle materials.

