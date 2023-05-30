Cero Generation and Enso Energy close financing for 'UK first' battery storage project

The Larks Green solar farm near Bristol | Credit: Enso Energy / Cero Generation
Image:

The Larks Green solar farm near Bristol | Credit: Enso Energy / Cero Generation

Larks Green Solar Farm to gain battery storage system after energy companies announce financial close on project

Cero Generation and Enso Energy have reached financial close for a 'UK first' 50MW battery storage system in South Gloucestershire, which is being developed support a new solar farm at the same site.

The 49.9MW battery storage system - which is due to be operational in 2024 - is designed to support the Larks Green solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, which became the first solar firm to connect directly to the National Grid earlier this month, according to the two firms.

Cero Generation and Enso Energy said battery storage system would help to boost the capacity of the 50MW solar farm, which is estimated to provide enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 17,300 average homes. 

The project marks a "significant milestone" for the UK's renewable energy industry, as it will be the first combined energy storage system and solar farm to feed electricity directly into the transmission network, according to the two firms.

Marta Martinez Queimadelos, Cero's CEO, said co-location of both solar and battery storage on the same site "enables solar power to go further, maximising the benefits renewables bring to the table and helping to accelerate the UK's net zero transition".

"Collaboration is crucial to the changes and progress we need to see across sectors to build a sustainable future," she added.

The project forms part of a 2GW pipeline of standalone and co-located battery projects being developed by Cero Generation.

Rabobank, which also provided financing for the Larks Green Solar Farm, is financing the battery storage system, while Canadian Solar has been contracted to lead on the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, and EDF will act as the battery performance optimiser. 

The UK as a whole now represents that largest utility scale battery storage market in Europe, with 1.7GW of capacity installed today, which is expected to rise to 10GW by the end of the decade.

In related news today, green energy developers Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Greenfield have announced an agreement to develop at least 500MW of battery storage capacity in the UK.

As part of the deal, RPC has acquired two initial projects from Greenfield with an expected combined capacity of 83MW, both of which it expects to be fully permitted by the second quarter of 2024.

Kevin Devlin, CEO of RPC, commented: "Lithium-ion battery storage is currently the most flexible short duration storage technology available and will play a crucial role in balancing our energy system. The UK is already a leader in this sector, and we are excited to partner with Greenfield in order to accelerate and amplify this growth."

