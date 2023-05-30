UK start-up CUR8 attracts £5.3m backing to develop carbon removals platform

UK carbon removals start-up CUR8 has raised £5.3m in a pre-seed funding round led by Google Ventures (GV), it announced today.

CUR8 said the fundraise, which also included backing from CapitalT, would be used to grow its team, scale up capacity and accelerate development of its market trading and verification platform for the emerging carbon removals sector.

"We're witnessing the dawn of a future multi-trillion dollar industry that has the potential to not only stop the climate catastrophe but also to drive scientific progress, and create jobs and opportunity around the world," said Marta Krupinska, co-founder and chief executive officer at CUR8. "As we embark on building the platform that will unlock that growth, I'm delighted we've already been able to attract some of the best talent from across the industry, and now we couldn't be more pleased to have backers like GV and Capital T to support us on this journey."

The UL firm was founded last year by fintech entrepreneur Krupinska, climate scientist Dr Gabrielle Walker, and author and net zero researcher Mark Stevenson.

The founders described CUR8 as a "market-making" platform for carbon removals, offering a means of customers investing in high-quality projects to offset their own emissions.

CUR8 said that carbon removals - ranging from nature-based methods such as tree planting, to technological options such as direct air capture (DAC) of CO2 - were increasingly being seen as a "key way" for businesses to offset their unavoidable emissions as part of their net zero commitments.

However, the firm warned that such carbon removals technologies were still largely in their infancy, with developers facing challenges including lack of supply, concerns about quality and risks, as well as prohibitive prices for investing in carbon removals offset credits - all of which it said risked deterring investors from the sector.

But the firms said its market platform was designed to provide tools to professionalise and accelerate the carbon removals industry, enabling customers to buy credits from trusted suppliers.

According to the IPCC the world needs to remove 10 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050. CUR8 said it plans to facilitate 10 per cent of all global carbon removals over the next 25 years by building out critical industry infrastructure.

With an industry-standard set price of £150 per carbon removal, CUR8 said that it also hopes to bring the carbon removals credit price - currently around £150 per each - down over time as the industry scales to make it more accessible to companies of all sizes.

The firm also provides in-house supplier due diligence, tracking more than 100 data points across impact, integrity and scalability to de-risk purchases and make it easier for companies to understand the quality of their carbon investments. It also tracks and monitors the progress of carbon sequestration so buyers can invest in carbon removal contracts over several years and use it to inform their ESG and net zero strategies, it added.

Luna Schmid, Partner at GV, said: "We believe that carbon removals play a critical role in helping to solve the challenges posed by the current climate crisis. CUR8 is at the forefront of the carbon removals market, serving as a trusted partner for enterprise customers and spearheading the development of financial tools to power the industry."

