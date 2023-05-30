Weev scores £50m backing for Northern Ireland EV charging rollout

Electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator Weev has secured £50m backing from Octopus Investments to jump start the rollout of charging infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

The NI-based firm said the investment would be used to install thousands of new chargepoints across the devolved nation, which it described as "disproportionately underserved" in terms of charging infrastructure.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), there are at present only 20 public charge points per 100,000 people in Northern Ireland, which it said was "substantially lower" than the UK average of 60 per 100,000 people.

Founded last year, Weev is aiming to create Northern Ireland's largest privately-operated EV charging network, including for workplaces and managed fleets. The firm claims its chargers enable EV drivers to power up their cars within 20 minutes.

Weev's chief executive Philip Rainey said the £50m backing from Octopus Investments would help to expand its EV charging network in order to combat 'range anxiety' for battery car drivers in NI.

"This investment from Octopus enables a major expansion to the size and scope of the rollout we announced at launch last year," he said. "We can now increase our focus on providing more rapid and ultra-rapid charging hubs in response to growing demand from EV drivers. In total, the capital will enable us to install and maintain a network of thousands of EV charging points over the next five years using locally-based teams and expertise."

Octopus Investments, which is part of the Octopus Group - the parent company of firms including energy giant Octopus Energy - said the backing for Weev marked the first investment through its Octopus Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (OSIF) which was set up last year with cornerstone support from the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB).

"OSIF is focused on investing growth capital into sustainable infrastructure businesses tackling climate change and supporting levelling-up ambitions across the UK," said Lukasz Michalak, investment director for sustainable infrastructure at Octopus Investments. "Weev is the perfect example of the next generation of infrastructure companies doing just that. By backing Weev, we see a great opportunity to deliver a positive impact to Northern Ireland's communities while meeting the financial objectives of the fund."

