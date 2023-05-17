London flood defence plan brought forward by 15 years due to growing climate threat

Major plans to bolster London's flood defences in the Thames Estuary are being accelerated by 15 years in response to heightened climate risk and sea level rise projections, the Environment Agency (EA) has announced today.

The EA said flood defences protecting the UK capital are to be raised 15 years sooner than previously expected as part of an updated plan to ensure communities in London and the wider Thames Estuary are ready to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

New and improved climate models have illustrated heightened risk of flooding from a warming climate and rising sea levels, which have compelled the partners behind the existing plan - dubbed Thames Estuary 2100 - to move forward plans to raise flood defences upstream of the Thames Barrier in inner London by 2050, the EA explained.

While the Thames Barrier continues to operate as part of the wider flood defence system and is expected to protect London until 2070, the EA said it would now work with partners to review and decide on another end-of-century option by 2040.

The updated Plan also calls for riverside strategies to be embedded into local planning frameworks by 2030 to ensure new development is designed to factor in future flood defence requirements.

Julie Foley, the EA's flood and coastal erosion risk management strategy and national adaptation director, said that with sea levels rising at an accelerate rate across the Thames Estuary, bringing forward London's flood defence plan was now "essential".

"Our updated Plan recognises that defence raising needs to start earlier than originally thought - by some 15 years," she said. "Alongside, the Plan also requires greater investment in habitats and natural flood management to support nature recovery.

"We cannot deliver the ambitions of the updated Thames Estuary 2100 Plan on our own. That is why we will continue to work with many partners to deliver a green and resilient estuary."

The EA said work on flood defences has been underway across the Thames Estuary in tandem with the Greater London Authority, borough councils, the Port of London Authority, the Wildlife Trusts, and others since the the plan was first launched in 2012, including projects such as the £63m Dual Function Lock Gates project at Tilbury.

As it stands, the Thames Estuary's flood defences include the Thames Barrier and eight further flood defences, as well as more than 330km of walls and embankments, and around 400 other structures such as flood gates, outfalls and pumps which help to protect the capital, Essex, and Kent from regular flooding from the sea.

But today's updated plan seeks to provide further clarity on public bodies' strategy for protecting more than 1.4 million people and over £321bn-worth of real estate from both new and existing climate risks.

The announcement comes after more than 1,000 properties across London were severely flooded during intense storms last summer, underscoring the growing risks posed by physical climate change impacts that are expected to become increasingly volatile and severe in the coming decades.

Commenting on the accelerated flood defence plan, Defra Minister Rebecca Pow warned that authorities would need to be more adaptive and flexible to deal with looming climate threats.

"Flooding is devastating for communities - and its impacts will become more extreme as we contend with a changing climate," she said. "The Thames Estuary 2100 Plan is a perfect example of this: a world-leading climate adaptation strategy which allows us to react to changing circumstances and ensure people living in the Thames Estuary are protected well into the future."

The EA's announcement comes after the UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) warned in April that global sea levels were rising at more than double the pace they did in the first decade of measurements between 1993 and 2002 and touched a new record high last year.

It also comes on the same day as the WMO issued a sobering new report warning the world is almost certain to experience record temperatures in the next five years, and temperatures are now likely to rise by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, breaching the target set under the Paris Agreement.

Prof Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the WMO, said: "This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5C specified in the Paris agreement, which refers to long-term warming over many years. However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency."

Scientists have repeatedly warned the global economy would have to slash emissions by 2030 on a pathway to delivering net zero emissions by around mid century to stand a reasonable chance of capping temperature increases below the 1.5C threshold.

Based on current trends and policies the world is on track for around 2.7C of warming this century, a scenario that would result in devastating climate impacts and the risk of climatic tipping points that could trigger runaway warming.

