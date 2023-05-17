Sainsbury's cuts ribbon on 'most energy-efficient supermarket ever'

Sainsbury's has today officially opened its new flagship supermarket in Hook, Hampshire, hailing the store as the 'most energy-efficient supermarket ever'.

The retail giant said the cutting edge site features a raft of innovations that will mean it uses 25 per cent less power than its previous most efficient store and half the energy of a similar sized standard supermarket.

The company said the 25,000 square foot supermarket will use 100 per cent renewable electricity and will "not rely on any fossil fuels".

As such, it will use a cold aisle retrieval system, which takes any air that leaves the fridges and displaces it to other areas of the store to keep those aisles cooler. Meanwhile, warm air is to be taken from the back of the fridges and freezers and re-purposed to heat other sections of the store. The approach means about two-thirds of the energy consumed by the chiller units will be reused by the cold aisle retrieval system.

The store is also part of a new trial that uses doors on chilled cabinets, which is expected to reduce their energy demands by up to 60 per cent, while ambient air door curtains are to be used to help reduce the store's heating requirements.

Moreover, the roof features over 700 solar panels, which are expected to provide up to 300 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy each year, while 100 per cent LED lighting has been installed throughout the store and shop floor sensors will enable lights to adapt in response to the level of natural daylight available so that energy is not wasted.

The company said the store will now provide a template for other new stores and retrofit projects as it strives to deliver on its goal of net zero emissions by 2035.

"I'm immensely proud of everyone at Sainsbury's who has helped to deliver what is a ground-breaking new store for us, the learnings from which will be used in future store investment," said Patrick Dunne, property director at Sainsbury's."Sainsbury's Hook is the culmination of many years of innovation, hard work and progress towards a more sustainable future for our business."

The store was opened by local MP and former Environment Secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, who said the store would "provide a healthy boost to customer choice in the area and the fact that it is the most environmentally sound, energy-efficient store Sainsbury's has ever opened makes it a special addition to the community here".

