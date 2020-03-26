Sainsbury's
'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target
Tefal heats up recycled pans offering with new cookware range
Cookware firm teams up with Sainsbury's to offer customers money off new recycled pans and make it possible for them to return old kitchen items for recycling
'Data for benefits': Corporates experiment with farmer incentives to help build traceable supply chain
Sainsbury's, BNP Paribas, Unilever, and Barclays are working with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership to pioneer blockchain-based supply chain system
Sainsbury's pledges to halve plastic packaging by 2025
Supermarket currently uses 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging each year, but aims to switch to alternative materials and embrace lightweighting and refillable packaging in pursuit of new target
Sainsbury's launches first English deposit return scheme to include glass
Retailer teams up with TOMRA to trial 'all in' deposit return scheme at Berkshire store
Plastics crisis: Sainsbury's ditches plastic tampon applicators
No own-brand tampons will use plastic applicators as supermarket bids to 'remove unnecessary plastic' from its product lines
Supermarket giants advance plastic-slashing plans
Aldi to trial new compostable shopping bags, as Sainsbury's ditches veg aisle plastic bags
Insect carbonara, algae milk, and space farms? Sainsbury's explores greener future for food
Supermarket report considers dietary trends five, 30, and 150 years into the future, estimating a quarter of Brits could be vegetarian by 2025
UK supermarkets selling 59 billion single use plastic items a year, research reveals
Greenpeace and Environmental Investigation Agency accuse supermarkets of acting too slowly to eradicate single use plastics
Black plastic: Marks & Spencer, Tesco, and Sainsbury's trial 'breakthrough' recycling solution
Waste company Viridor has been working with supermarket giants to find a way to recycle black plastic
Reports: Sainsbury's to stock plant-based meat next to real meat in its chillers
400 of retailer's larger supermarkets to stock vegan-friendly 'fake meats' designed to be as close to the real thing as possible
Navigating the choppy waters of complex sustainability challenges
It will take teamwork to drive out the linear economy, argues Business in the Community's Libby Sandbrook
Rotten results: Sainsbury's drops project to halve food waste
Residents in Derbyshire pilot town cut waste by only nine per cent despite free gadgets and tools
Sainsbury's trials UK's first e-bike grocery delivery
Fleet of five electric cargo bikes set off across London to deliver groceries to Sainsbury's customers
One Planet Summit: Blue chips unveil blockchain pilot for greener supply chains
Banks, corporates, and tech start-ups will work together to test whether the much-hyped crypto-ledger technology could unlock more sustainable supply chains
Food waste-tackling community Fridge Network set for national expansion
Initiative aims to serve 70 communities after securing lottery funding
Sainsbury's powers up Formula One technology to banish shopping shivers
Aerofoil technology will use less energy to chill supermarket fridges while keeping aisles warmer for browsing customers
Sainsbury's and Bosch partner with Hubbub to launch community fridge network
Five community fridges will be installed in Milton Keynes, London, and Northern Ireland over the next month offering surplus food for free
Hamming it up? Sainsbury's debuts colour-changing 'smart' packaging
Innovative new packaging aims to tackle the £170m of ham that is thrown away each year
Sainsbury's and GE ink 100 per cent LED roll out deal
Supermarket giant to partner with GE start-up Current to undertake massive lighting upgrade
Sainsbury's aims to peel back £80m UK banana waste mountain
Figures from WRAP reveal households bin 1.4 million bananas every day, as UK supermarket expands plans to promote banana bread recipes
Households to dump 235 million tonnes of clothing in landfill this spring
Sainsbury's and Oxfam urge consumers to recycle clothing as survey suggests 75 per cent of people expect to dump clothes in the bin during this season's annual wardrobe clear-out
Sainsbury's hits back at claims it has ditched food waste target
Supermarket giant claims story suggesting it is scaling back its food waste programme is 'entirely inaccurate'
Sainsbury's beefs up food waste campaign with £1m communities fund
Supermarket launches fund to roll out food waste reduction initiatives trialed in food waste pioneer town of Swadlincote