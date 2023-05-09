HSBC launches free sustainability self-assessment for SMEs

HSBC UK unveils tracker to help small and medium-sized enterprises gauge current sustainability status and follow tailored steps to enhance their performance

HSBC UK has launched a new Sustainability Tracker tool to help small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) assess their sustainability performance and provide them with actionable guidance on how to curb environmental impacts.

The free Tracker aims to steer SMEs through a tailored self-assessment process allowing them to gauge both how sustainable they are today and how they compare to similar businesses. Moreover, users will be provided with advice on the some of the steps they can take to improve their green credentials and reduce their climate impact.

The tool joins an existing suite of sustainability solutions for HSBC UK's 1.3 million commercial banking customers, including a Green Term Loan offering, Green, Social, and Sustainable Bonds, and Green Asset Finance options.

Robert King, UK head of commercial banking sustainability and structured finance at HSBC UK, said that growing numbers of SMEs are recognising the business opportunities that can arises from becoming more sustainable, and are seeking to demonstrate their green credentials to customers, investors, staff, and other stakeholders.

However, he warned they often find it challenging to find the right tools and resources to help them deliver on environmental goals. For example, 15 per cent of UK-based small business owners say they have no way of knowing how sustainable their business is, according to HSBC UK research, while more than one-in-10 say they can not afford to invest in methods to track their sustainability performance.

"We want to help our clients achieve their sustainability ambitions that makes business sense for them, which is why we are proud to offer these innovative, simple and low-cost solutions to support SME clients achieve their goals," King said.

The launch comes hot on the heels of the We Mean Business Coalition of corporates and B Corp certification body B Lab formalising a long-standing partnership that is designed to help smaller businesses develop net zero strategies.

According to government figures, SMEs accounted for 99.9 per cent of the UK's business population at the start of 2021 amonting to 5.6 million firms.

However, while SME engagement with environmental issues has increased in recent years challenges such as limited resources and economic headwinds often hamper SMEs' progress towards green goals.

For example, when asked which strategies their business has implemented or planned to implement in the next 12 months, half of large firms quizzed by YouGov had introduced more sustainable materials into their production processes, 57 per cent had taken steps to reduce their energy consumption, and 35 per cent had made the switch to renewable energy.

In contrast, just 37 per cent of SMEs had introduced or planned to use sustainable materials such as recycled plastics or paper in production, 45 per cent were actively pursuing energy efficiency and just 21 per cent were using renewables.

Consequently, a growing number of banks, consultancies, and service providers have launched dedicated new services in recent years designed to help SMEs develop net zero strategies and step up investment in clean technologies.

