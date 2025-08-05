EV sales rise again in July ahead of Electric Car Grant

Electric vehicles account for over a fifth of new car sales, as analysts hail latest figures as further evidence of soaring demand for zero emission models
Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) rose again last month, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), despite some motorists holding off on purchases ahead...
