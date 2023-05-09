Building resilience: Sign up now to latest BusinessGreen webinar on adapting to escalating climate impacts

Join BusinessGreen and Equans for a free webinar exploring how to embed building resilience into corporate climate plans

Research has highlighted the myriad ways escalating climate impacts can strain or damage buildings, threatening the health, wellbeing, and productivity of people who live and work inside them.

So how can businesses make their buildings resilient in a world of rising temperatures, more frequent flooding, and soaring insurance premiums? Clearly, corporate climate strategies that neglect shoring up building resilience do so at their peril. 

This Thursday, experts from across the climate and building sector will be tackling these very questions in the latest BusinessGreen webinar, hosted in association with Equans.

The event - which takes place from 2pm on Thursday 11th May - will see industry experts discuss how businesses can measure the risks climate change poses to their buildings, and what they can do to reduce their vulnerability to these risks.

Hosted by BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, the interactive event will also feature Royal Institute of British Architects' Lynne Sullivan, the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership's Tim Forman, Equans' Karl Limbert, and Zurich Resilience Solutions' Garth Marshall. 

You can register now for the free one-hour event here.

