OVO Energy, heat pump wars, and UK's 'first' shared solar park: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
OVO Energy's CEO Raman Bhatia
Image:

OVO Energy's CEO Raman Bhatia

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

OVO Energy becomes first major supplier to ditch 'greenwashing' renewables certificates

Britain's third largest energy supplier warns Covid and energy crisis risk delaying clean energy transition as it steps up net zero commitments.

-  by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Gas network operators predict hydrogen could heat 17 million UK homes by 2050

New modelling by Energy Networks Association sets out vision for a hydrogen economy that can play an integral role in decarbonising transport, homes, industry, and power.

- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

Ripple and RES ink deal to deliver 'Britain's first shared solar park'

Ripple Energy to acquire new Devon solar park from developer RES, providing households with the chance to buy and part-own project that can help them reduce their electricity bills.

- Amber Rolt

 

Under the BUS? How the heat pump wars turned nasty

Only a third of budget for government's flagship Boiler Upgrade Scheme was deployed in its first year, but heat pump advocates insist reports of the grant programmes failure are both premature and exaggerated.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

COMMENT: The G7 has opened the door for a COP28 fossil fuel phaseout deal

Last weekend's G7 summit sent the message that fossil fuels are not part of the future, writes GSCC's Ed King.

- Ed King, the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC)

 

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Over 300 business leaders are joining XR's climate protest - here's why

'We have serious concerns': Pension schemes join BP shareholder climate revolt

Most read
01

OVO Energy becomes first major supplier to ditch 'greenwashing' renewables certificates

18 April 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Major efficiency drive': Government estate slashes emissions by over a third

21 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

Tech tackles carbon: WeTransfer and Apple confirm emissions cuts, TikTok moves to tackle climate misinformation

21 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Over 300 business leaders are joining XR's climate protest - here's why

21 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

Gas network operators predict hydrogen could heat 17 million UK homes by 2050

19 April 2023 • 5 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Credit: iStock
BusinessGreen

Rooftop solar calls, CO2 removals tech, and rewilding Scotland: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 April 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
BusinessGreen

Vape waste, 'Green Day', and peat-based compost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 March 2023 • 1 min read
Greener pools, food waste fears, and the Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Greener pools, food waste fears, and the Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 17 March 2023 • 1 min read