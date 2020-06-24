G7
From personal insults to 'Vorsprung Durch Technik': G7 climate action intensifies as divisions deepen
The latest G7 summit promised a funding boost for global climate action, while providing evidence the coalition for tackling the climate crisis is under ever more intense pressure from the White House
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
Fashion Pact: 32 major fashion brands pledge to set science-based CO2 targets
Coalition including Adidas, Burberry, and Gap agree to set net zero emissions goals, cut plastic pollution and source 100 per cent renewable energy
Macron tells G7: Amazon rainforest fires are an 'international crisis'
Fires currently ravaging the Brazilian rainforest should be top of the agenda at this weekend's G7 Summit, says French President, as debate over future trade deals intensifies
G7: Boost for smart grids, as concerns grow over coal phase out
Ministers meeting on climate change, oceans and clean energy kicks off with joint UK-Canada commitment to smart grids and energy storage
G7 Summit: G6 backs 'ambitious' climate action and ocean protection plan, as Trump storms out
'Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union reaffirm their strong commitment to implement the Paris Agreement, through ambitious climate action'
G7: Trump set to leave early, skipping climate session
Divide between Trump and other G7 leaders grows deeper as Trump snubs discussion on climate change
Major investors urge G7 to step up climate action
Ahead of G7 meeting in Canada this week investors with $26tr in assets under management want to see leading countries phase out coal use
Italy sets sights on 2025 coal power phase-out
Nation to follow France, UK, and Canada in calling time on domestic coal-fired power generation
'Unacceptable': European fossil fuel subsidies top €112bn a year
Report from Overseas Development Institute and Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe reveals how EU member states continue to prop up fossil fuel production and demand
G7 summit fails to close gulf with US on climate
High-level meeting ends with no agreement on climate change as Trump prepares to make final decision on Paris Agreement this week
Poll: Overwhelming majority of the public back climate action
Comres survey across eight countries reveales widespread support for stronger action from governments to tackle inter-connected global threats
Activists pile pressure on fossil fuel companies to clean up climate disclosure
Environmental lawyers and activist investors plan major climate transparency push at this week's oil giant AGMs, as new evidence emerges of ethical investing's financial clout
Catholic groups join global fossil fuel divestment drive
Nine Catholic groups unite in pledge to divest from fossil fuel assets
G7 Summit: Investors step up calls to protect Paris Agreement as Trump threat looms
More than 200 global investors managing $15tr in assets urge world leaders to reaffirm support for Paris Agreement and adopt guidelines from international climate risk taskforce
G7: Climate statement stalled, but US backs fossil fuel subsidy phase out
European ministers welcome 'common ground' with US counterparts on clean energy, innovation, and the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies
Study: UK leads G7 at cutting emissions and growing economy
Report shows that in the 25 years since the Rio Earth Summit the UK has delivered the best economic performance and the deepest carbon emission cuts of any G7 state