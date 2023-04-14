Rooftop solar calls, CO2 removals tech, and rewilding Scotland: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Opinion: It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

Making rooftop solar mandatory on new homes would create jobs, cut energy bills, and bring down emissions, argues Caroline Lucas MP.

- Caroline Lucas MP

 

Microsoft inks CO2 removals deal with enhanced rock weathering specialist UNDO

US software giant steps up its efforts to remove all its historic emissions since 1975 with latest carbon removals credits deal.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Carbon capture 'Lego': The inside story of the UK start-up aiming to unclog the CCS pipeline

Founder of Carbon Clean speaks to BusinessGreen about out how the UK clean tech firm's box-based carbon capture technology could help firms build a greener future.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating

 

In the mix: Laing O'Rourke makes switch to low carbon concrete for UK projects

Firm that worked on Manchester Airport, the Thames Tideway, and Hinkley Point C pledges to exclusively pour low carbon concrete at UK sites.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Scottish rewilding projects secure £20m Triodos loan

Oxygen Conservation plans to turn two sites into a range of income generating climate and biodiversity projects.

-  by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Global Briefing: Cepsa and Bio-Oils plot €1bn Spanish biofuels plant

How does sustainable agriculture measure up in the EU and US?

