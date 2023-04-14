Rooftop solar calls, CO2 removals tech, and rewilding Scotland: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Making rooftop solar mandatory on new homes would create jobs, cut energy bills, and bring down emissions, argues Caroline Lucas MP.

- Caroline Lucas MP

US software giant steps up its efforts to remove all its historic emissions since 1975 with latest carbon removals credits deal.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Founder of Carbon Clean speaks to BusinessGreen about out how the UK clean tech firm's box-based carbon capture technology could help firms build a greener future.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Firm that worked on Manchester Airport, the Thames Tideway, and Hinkley Point C pledges to exclusively pour low carbon concrete at UK sites.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Oxygen Conservation plans to turn two sites into a range of income generating climate and biodiversity projects.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)