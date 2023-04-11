In the mix: Laing O'Rourke makes switch to low carbon concrete for UK projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Laing O'Rourke
Image:

Credit: Laing O'Rourke

Firm that worked on Manchester Airport, the Thames Tideway, and Hinkley Point C pledges to exclusively pour low carbon concrete at UK sites

Global construction firm Laing O'Rourke has made the switch to using low carbon concrete as standard on all of its UK projects with immediate effect, in a move it expects to reduce its concrete emissions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'World's deepest' offshore wind turbine installed off Scottish coast

'Net zero superplace': Harbour Energy and BP ink Viking CCS cluster partnership

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Unfair costs': Hydrogen heating would push up gas bills, government warned

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK Infrastructure Bank backs Jeremy Leggett's Highlands Rewilding project

11 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

Low emissions wheat promises to slice the carbon footprint of bread

11 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Buildings

Credit: Pinnacle Power
Buildings

Pinnacle Power and DIF Capital Partners plot £1bn UK heat networks partnership

DIF Capital Partners snaps up majority stake in heat networks provider Pinnacle Power in bid to scale up delivery of heat networks across the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: The Body Shop
Buildings

The Body Shop: Workshopping the circular economy's 'tipping point'

The Body Shop's global sustainability and activism director Chris Davis talks to BusinessGreen about how the almost 50-year-old cosmetics retailer is putting circularity squarely in its revamped shop window

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 April 2023 • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Buildings

Survey: House hunters willing to pay £16,130 extra for homes with green features

Prospective house buyers are increasingly on the hunt for green technologies, such as triple glazing and renewable energy sources, over previously favoured period features

Amber Rolt
clock 24 March 2023 • 2 min read