Solar booms and surging investment: Five takeaways from the IEA's latest renewables report
All you need to know about the IEA's projections for the global renewables market for the next five years
Labour pledges to fit 1.75 million homes with PV panels
Corbyn outlines plans for huge rollout of rooftop solar, including one million low-income homes
Centrica joins Verv peer-to-peer energy blockchain trial
Energy giant backs trial designed to make it easier for residents to sell the solar power they generate
Kings Cross cuts CO2 emissions by 40 tonnes thanks to solar installation
Green technologies installed during station's extensive refurbishment now bearing fruit, according to Network Rail
'Daylight robbery': MPs display 'Halloween horror' at solar tariff changes
MPs, Solar Trade Association and National Farmers Union urge government to maintain "fair" export tariff payments for small-scale solar
Unilever partners with UK firm to bring pay-as-you-go solar energy to millions in Kenya
Azuri Technologies will use Unilever's distribution networks in Kenya to provide home solar lighting systems to off-grid homes