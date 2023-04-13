Microsoft inks CO2 removals deal with enhanced rock weathering specialist UNDO

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
The crushed basalt rock is spread on farmland as a soil enhancement while also permanently removing CO2
Image:

The crushed basalt rock is spread on farmland as a soil enhancement while also permanently removing CO2

US software giant steps up its efforts to remove all its historic emissions since 1975 with latest carbon removals credits deal

Microsoft has struck a deal to purchase approximately 5,000 tonnes of carbon removals credits from UK-based enhanced rock weathering (ERW) specialist UNDO, as the US software giant ploughs forward with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

BMW hails huge growth global electric vehicle sales

'We stand ready': Global businesses urge G7 to phase out fossil fuelled power and vehicles by 2035

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Unfair costs': Hydrogen heating would push up gas bills, government warned

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK Infrastructure Bank backs Jeremy Leggett's Highlands Rewilding project

11 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

CBI: Rain Newton-Smith named new director-general at crisis-hit business group

11 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Technology

Government looks to power up UK battery sector with £30m funding boost
Technology

Government looks to power up UK battery sector with £30m funding boost

Three high profile R&D projects to share latest wave of government innovation funding, as Powervault completes latest investment round

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 April 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Kimberly-Clark
Technology

Kimberly-Clark to switch gas boilers for green hydrogen at UK Andrex and Kleenex factories

Toilet paper and nappy manufacture teams up with Octopus and RES joint venture HYRO to install green hydrogen electrolysers and boilers at its factories in Kent and Wales

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: H&M Move
Technology

H&M launches sportswear line made using CO2 captured from steel mills

Fashion retailer teams up with and carbon capture and recycling specialist LanzaTech to stitch together new womenswear range using materials made from converted CO2 emissions

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read