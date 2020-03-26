Caroline Lucas
Catering for climate: Reduce meat and dairy on Parliamentary menus, Green Party urges
House of Commons' catering services should reflect climate emergency in their offering, argues Caroline Lucas
Green Party celebrates 60 per cent vote surge
More than 850,000 voters backed the Green Party, as the Party's support surged
300 MPs back campaign to divest their pension fund from fossil fuels
Cross party backing for fossil fuel divestment of parliamentary pension fund builds ahead of new climate change investment policy from trustees
'We have to repurpose capitalism': Meet the radical green business group inspired by XR and the climate strikes
Business Declares initiative launches in support of Global Strike, as millions around the world take to streets to demand climate action
More than a third of MPs back campaign for fossil-free pension
Parliamentary pension currently holds £11.7m of BP shares and almost £11m in Shell
Green New Deal: MPs table UK bill to drive 'radical' climate action
Labour's shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas to jointly table Green New Deal private members bill in Parliament today
Draft UK law seeks to create Committee on Plastic Pollution
First reading of bill backed by cross-party group of MPs aims to 'significantly cut plastic waste and pollution' by 2042
'Daylight robbery': MPs display 'Halloween horror' at solar tariff changes
MPs, Solar Trade Association and National Farmers Union urge government to maintain "fair" export tariff payments for small-scale solar
Green New Deal: Group steps up calls for low carbon infrastructure stimulus package
A decade on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, campaigners are again calling on the government to boost the economy through a 'Green New Deal'
Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry to stand for Green Party co-leadership
Announcement follows Caroline Lucas' decision not to run in this year's leadership election
Caroline Lucas to stand down as Green Party co-leader
Party's only MP will not run for a third term as party leader
Green Party trashes government green policy, calls for bolder ambition
Co-leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley use Spring conference speech to dismiss 25 Year Environment Plan as 'desperately disappointing'
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: For green politics 'Paris was the turning point'
Environmental action is now a mainstream political issue following a decade of rapid progress, but can our politicians now deliver the step change that is required?
'Unfit for this job': Caroline Lucas slams appointment of Michael Gove as Environment Secretary
Green campaigners divided over appointment of controversial MP to lead Defra
Caroline Lucas makes pitch for green business vote
Green Party co-leader uses TV debate to call for bolder action to invest in the "technologies of the future"
Election 2017: Green Party stands aside in 22 seats in bid to unseat Tories
Green Party confirms it will stand in 72 per cent of UK seats, fielding a total of 467 candidates across the UK
Election 2017: Lib Dems opt not to stand against Caroline Lucas
Lib Dems agree to work with Green Party in Brighton Pavilion, as Zac Goldsmith seeks return to parliament
MPs react angrily as pension investment in fossil fuels confirmed
For the first time Annual Report of the Parliamentary Pension Fund has published the fund's top 20 investments - and they include British American Tobacco, BP, Rio Tinto and Shell
Caroline Lucas: UK environment faces 'cocktail of risks' from Brexit
Green MP warns Brexit poses a major threat to UK environment, and calls on government to issue a 'Green Guarantee' that environmental standards will not slip
Doublethink on the Green Investment Bank
Green MP Caroline Lucas argues it is time to 'cut the crap', end the back-room gossip, and halt the Green Investment Bank privatisation process
Cross party concern over GIB sale reaches fever pitch
Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green Party MPs and former ministers speak out over their fears green lending institution will be neutered
Privatisation could 'destroy' the Green Investment Bank, warns Vince Cable
EXCLUSIVE: Warning from former Business Secretary comes as proposed sale of the bank reportedly enters final stages
Government calls in Druridge Bay coal mine planning approval on climate change grounds
Letter on behalf of Communities Secretary Sajid Javid requests information on 'extent to which the proposed development is consistent with government policies for meeting the challenge of climate change'
Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley elected co-leaders of Green Party
Duo proposes 'green industrial strategy' to deliver 'well-paid, low-carbon jobs' across the country in first speech as leaders