'It All Adds Up': Uber to nudge passengers with government energy-saving campaign

The government has today announced it has partnered with ride-hailing giant Uber to promote its 'It All Adds Up' energy-saving campaign, offering passengers advice on how to reduce their energy bills through the Uber app.

Uber customers across over 300,000 rides are expected to receive money-saving messaging over the next two weeks, as the government looks to open up a new front in its public information campaign.

"Our campaign to cut people's bills is reaching top gear - meaning Uber customers can wise up when they buckle up by receiving advice on driving down their household costs and potentially save hundreds of pounds," said Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps.

"This new partnership with Uber will allow riders to take the high road towards lower bills."

The 'It All Adds Up' campaign first started in December 2022, after the government dropped its previous opposition to calls for a public information campaign to encourage people to reduce energy use.

The £18m campaign originally took the form of print, TV and online ads, but is now venturing into new territory.

Paul Wright, head of Uber advertising at Uber UK, said: "Uber is in a unique position to be supporting the government's 'It All Adds Up' energy saving campaign as we can reach many of our five million active users as they take a ride."

The campaign includes tips on how to undertake "simple, low or no-cost actions", such as reducing combi boiler flow temperatures to 60C and investing in draught excluders and clear film to insulate doors and windows.

It forms part of the government's wider push to both bolster energy security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and deliver on a longer term target to reduce UK energy use by 15 per cent by 2030.

The news comes just days after the government announced NatWest CEO Alison Rose has been appointed as co-chair of a new Energy Efficiency Taskforce, which is set to advise the government on how to meet its energy saving target.

However, the government is continuing to face fierce criticism from environmental and fuel poverty groups who have accused the Ministers of failing to do enough to improve energy efficiency across the UK's housing stock. Green groups are calling on the government to use the upcoming Spring Budget to pull forward plans to invest £6bn in energy efficiency programmes from 2025 and deliver a more comprehensive strategy to encourage people to save energy.