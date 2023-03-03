Fewer cattle and 'speculative' CO2 removal tech: How can Northern Ireland meet its 2050 net zero 'mega-target'?

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Aerial view of Island Magee, County Antrim | Credit: iStock
Image:

Aerial view of Island Magee, County Antrim | Credit: iStock

Climate Change Committee presents advice to Northern Ireland Executive on how to meet its 'very tough' net zero by 2050 target

Northern Ireland may need to pursue "speculative" carbon removal technologies and accept the need for a "further significant decrease" in livestock numbers if it is to meet its legally-binding 2050 net...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

