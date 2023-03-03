Birds, biochar, and green grid records: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Britain breaks 'green grid' record with latest 100 per cent clean power milestone
Update from Imperial College London reveals the UK grid ran on 100 per cent clean electricity for 25 hours during December, setting yet another record.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
Of birds and boats: Offshore wind developers step up efforts to curb environmental impacts
New research projects aim to minimise disruption to seabirds and decarbonise operations vessels.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
'The net zero clock is ticking': Mission Zero Coalition launched to step up calls for UK green policy progress
Chris Skidmore MP builds on Net Zero Review with new initiative aimed at rallying all UK political parties to place net zero at heart of next General Election.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
'Balancing the books on CO2': Tide undertakes 'world first' biochar purchase
EXCLUSIVE: Fintech firm offsets 2022 emissions with durable biochar deal and announces trio of pledges to become a fully net zero emission outfit within a decade.
by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Delayed take-off: Royal Society questions whether sustainable jet fuels can meet soaring demand
Report warns meeting the UK's net zero aviation ambitions through sustainable fuels could require vast quantities of agricultural land or renewable electricity.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)