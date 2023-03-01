Bureau Veritas publishes new guide to help firms avoid greenwashing

Bureau Veritas has published a new guide for businesses on how to avoid greenwashing, as businesses face growing pressure from regulators and customers to ensure their environmental claims are accurate.

The French certification firm published the new guidelines last week, promising to provide a "no nonsense, intuitive and digestible way to navigate the myriad of intricacies surrounding greenwashing".

The Bureau said that the risks of greenwashing are on the rise as companies are increasingly expected to demonstrate their sustainable and environmental performance, but at the same time are facing growing scrutiny over such claims from regulators, customers, and employees.

As many as 40 per cent of all green claims made by businesses online could be deemed misleading, UK competition regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned, sparking calls for clearer guidelines on how best to avoid the practice.

Bureau Veritas described greenwashing as a form of marketing where misleading information may persuade the public that an organisation's products, services, aims, and policies are more environmentally friendly than they really are.

The new guidelines also acknowledge that businesses may be greenwashing without realising they are doing it.

"Green claims don't have to be intentionally misleading to be labelled as greenwashing and in today's fast moving business communications environment, the risk of conveying uncontrolled or unintentional misinformation, is high," said Chris Jockel, principal consultant at Bureau Veritas.

"Intense scrutiny and action against greenwashing is escalating worldwide, putting organisations and their leaders on notice regarding overstatements or misleading claims and incurring potential reputation and regulatory risk."

Jockel warned any short-term gains from erroneous, misleading, unsubstantiated, exaggerated or posturing green claims are "overwhelmingly" lost once falsified claims are debunked, either in public or in court.

As such the new Guide To Green Claims, the Bureau advises businesses to review their green claims regularly to ensure that these are factually correct and therefore not at risk of greenwashing.

The Bureau explained that if a green claim is at all misleading or unsubstantiated it is at risk of accusations of greenwashing.

Therefore, businesses need to work on ensuring all of their green claims are credible. To clarify, the Bureau explained that this includes making green claims which are legally and specifically attributable to a businesses' specific services and products; are measurable and accurately done so; are unique and not repackaged or repurposed claims previously presented in the business; and are independently verified or verifiable.

It also urged companies to only make green claims which were reliable, clear, and balanced, as well as being comparable, timely, and supported by easily accessible information by a reliable third-party.

In order to avoid greenwashing, the guide advises businesses against making any claims which they know to be false or that are based on an "unreasonably narrow" set of sustainability attributes without attention to other important environmental impacts.

It also urged companies not to make any unsubstantiated claims, or claims which are so poorly defined or so broad that their real meaning could be misunderstood. It added that claims should not give the impression of a third-party endorsement where none exists.

Similarly, businesses were advised against making green claims which may be true within their product categories, but otherwise risk distracting consumers from the greater environmental impact of the organisation as a whole.

Businesses were also advised against the use of suggestive pictures which could imply or evoke a baseless green impression, or use jargon or information which the average person could not readily understand or be able to verify.

And the guide warned against companies making any claims which they know to be false and taking advantage of legal loopholes where legal compliance is "well short" of what the science or best practice requires.

Businesses were told not to make declarations that they are 'marginally greener' than the rest, when the business knows that the rest are preforming badly, as well as any declarations which suggests a business is 'marginally greener' than its own objectively poor past performance.

Companies were also warned against oversimplified 'problem-solution' communications which suggest the entire climate crisis is solvable through the purchase of a new product, an approach that has given rise to marketing messages that suggest consumers can 'save the planet' through small changes, such as swapping a plastic bag for a cotton one.

While "baby steps" might work for consumers, the Bureau said, brands are increasingly expected to be making "bigger strides" in their climate strategies.

The urgency for businesses to address any potential greenwashing claims is only increasing, the Bureau warned. With more and more businesses making net zero commitments and developing 'environmentally friendly' products and solutions, regulators such as the CMA have made it clear that greenwashing is now classified as a 'material risk'.

The competition body has said that moving forwards supervisory action will now be taken against companies which have been found to be misleading customers, investors and other stakeholders over the sustainability of their product offerings or transition plans.

The CMA has issued its own Green Claims Code which features six key points for companies to check that their environmental claims are genuinely green. It also recently launched a compliance review against fast-fashion brands such as ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda.

In a statement issued at the time, Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive at the CMA warned: "This is just the start of our work in this sector and all fashion companies should take note: look at your own practices and make sure they are in line with the law."